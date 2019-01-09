Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, Jan. 9

click to enlarge
King Tuff at Club Congress.
King Tuff's music is more than a simple garage rock throwback. The bright guitars and catchy vocals rope you in, but all of the music sounds trapped, encompassed by a grainy lo-fi filter that just adds more to his wonder and mystique. I suppose music distorts a bit when you pull it right out of the '70s. A listen to King Tuff's newest album, The Other
, reveals a more psychedelic and modern sound palette as compared to his previous works. Experience King Tuff's reign at Club Congress. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9. $15-$17. All ages. Details here.
Ladies Night at Cobra Arcade Bar.
Peach, Samus, Bayonetta, Yuna: what do all these names have in common? (Other than the fact that you'd probably disappoint your parents by recognizing them.) They're all badass video game heroines! And Cobra Arcade Bar is celebrating ladies both digital and analog by giving out free tokens to ladies all night. And not just this Wednesday, but every Wednesday! Now all that money you're saving on gaming can go into game fuel (alcohol). Happy hour 4 to 7 p.m. Ladies night all night long. Wednesday, Jan 9. 63 E. Congress. No cover charge. 21+. Details here.
Master Gardener Presentation: Tomatoes for the Desert.
Have you always wanted to grow the best tomatoes in town? Well here is your chance to learn how. Learn from the masters how to cultivate these juicy fruits in our dry desert. With the right techniques you can grow a variety of tomatoes in Tucson. Set yourself up for success this spring with help from the experts. Presented by Pimaa County Natural Resources Parks and Recreation and located at the Woods Memorial Library. 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Details here.