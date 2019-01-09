The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Education | Cinema | Fun in General | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

Wednesday, January 9, 2019

Do This! / Fun in General

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, Jan. 9

Posted By on Wed, Jan 9, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge https_cdn.evbuc.com_images_51349099_202661787112_1_original.jpg
King Tuff at Club Congress. King Tuff's music is more than a simple garage rock throwback. The bright guitars and catchy vocals rope you in, but all of the music sounds trapped, encompassed by a grainy lo-fi filter that just adds more to his wonder and mystique. I suppose music distorts a bit when you pull it right out of the '70s. A listen to King Tuff's newest album, The Other, reveals a more psychedelic and modern sound palette as compared to his previous works. Experience King Tuff's reign at Club Congress. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9. $15-$17. All ages. Details here.

click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy
Ladies Night at Cobra Arcade Bar.  Peach, Samus, Bayonetta, Yuna: what do all these names have in common? (Other than the fact that you'd probably disappoint your parents by recognizing them.) They're all badass video game heroines! And Cobra Arcade Bar is celebrating ladies both digital and analog by giving out free tokens to ladies all night. And not just this Wednesday, but every Wednesday! Now all that money you're saving on gaming can go into game fuel (alcohol). Happy hour 4 to 7 p.m. Ladies night all night long. Wednesday, Jan 9. 63 E. Congress. No cover charge. 21+. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy
Master Gardener Presentation: Tomatoes for the Desert. Have you always wanted to grow the best tomatoes in town? Well here is your chance to learn how. Learn from the masters how to cultivate these juicy fruits in our dry desert. With the right techniques you can grow a variety of tomatoes in Tucson. Set yourself up for success this spring with help from the experts. Presented by Pimaa County Natural Resources Parks and Recreation and located at the Woods Memorial Library. 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Details here.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by TW Fun & Games Desk

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Burlesque Fitness

Burlesque Fitness @ Floor Polish

Mondays, Wednesdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Mercado Flea Market

The Mercado Flea features 35 + vendors selling vintage/antiques goods on the second Sunday of every month… More

@ Mercado San Agustín Second Sunday of every month, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Continues through May 12 100 S. Avenida del Convento.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Shot in the Dark: An Always-Open Cafe Closes its Doors (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. In The Flesh: The Juilliard String Quartet Bears Gifts (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Tucson Remembers January 8 Mass Shooting (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Adoptable Pet: Chance Needs a Home (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Happy Holidays to All! (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation