Tuesday, January 8, 2019

Do This!

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday, Jan 8

Posted By on Tue, Jan 8, 2019 at 1:00 AM

Soul Box Project. Eight years ago today on a truly terrible day in Tucson, 19 people, including U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords, were shot at a local Safeway. Six people died and 13 were injured. Gun Violence Prevention Arizona, a local Tucson organization that works to "increase public awareness of the effects of gun violence on our community and work with citizens, lawmakers and community leaders to build support for stronger gun violence prevention policies" is hosting their Soul Box Project at local libraries. Learn how to build a Soul Box to honor and represent those killed by guns and gun violence. Instruction and materials will be provided and then GVPA will send the boxes to the national art project that seeks to create a visual representation of the total number of Americans killed by guns each year. Woods Memorial Library 10 a.m. to noon. Martha Cooper Library 10 a.m. to noon. Murphy Wilmot Library 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Details here.

"Our Roots" Four Course Dinner at Elvira's. This special event at is a celebration of heritage and culture from the Frias Family Vineyards. The four-course meal will be paired with wine selections and feature local and authentic cuisine from Chef Alejandro Nevades. Dishes include filet mignon, braised veal, heart of palm, grilled chayote, blue corn tortillas and more. 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8. Elvira's Tucson–Tequila, Cocina & Vino. 256 E. Congress St. $70. Details here.

The Matrix. Harkins Theatres is screening the quintessential action film of the early internet age. It was a time when movie studios were experimenting with computers, with cyber realities, with virtual objects, with whether or not Keanu Reeves can act. In a world with giant robots and people moving as fast as bullets, perhaps the thing The Matrix got most incorrect is that people would still use pay phones in the future. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8. 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz. Details here. 

