Do you love science? Then you'll love the chance to learn more about it and then answer some trivia about it for a chance to win a $25 Borderlands Brewery gift card. Are you intimidated by science? Then what more relaxed atmosphere to sit back and learn in than a local brewery, where you can drink some beer while you drink in the knowledge? This week, Liz Miller, a Ph.D student at the University of Arizona, will be speaking about ecology and evolutionary biology. Bottoms up and ignorance be gone! 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7. Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave. Details here. Well... why not? If you're single and ready to mingle, but want to try something besides online dating or hitting the bar scene or starting to go to church again just so you can possibly run into someone nice, then why not try speed dating? You meet live people, you don't exchange any information unless you want to, and—because it's SPEED dating—if a conversation with someone goes horribly, you're not stuck with them for the whole excruciating night. 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7. Playground Bar & Lounge, 278 E. Congress St. $32. Details here. For their recurring Mondo Mondays series, The Loft Cinema is showing a sci-fi flick as inspired and unique as its name suggests. Directed by the choreographer for the Star Wars Holiday Special, this B-movie is a cheesy mish-mash of lasers, spaceships, nonsensical dialogue, baffling plot choices and everything else you could hope for. 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7. 3233 East Speedway Boulevard. $4. Details here.

