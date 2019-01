click to enlarge BigStock

Northwest Healthcare recently announced the development of a 70-bed hospital near Houghton Road and Old Spanish Trail as part of its “No Boundaries” strategy to increase access points to quality healthcare services for Tucson and surrounding communities.While the company recently announced its intentions, the plan is contingent upon approval of the primary jobs incentive by the Tucson’s City Council and closing on the land purchase.The eastside hospital follows an announcement last May when Northwest shared plans to build an 18-bed neighborhood hospital and medical offices facility in Sahuarita that will open in early 2020.“We stepped outside of our ‘northwest’ footprint more than eight years ago when we opened an urgent care in Green Valley,” said Kevin Stockton, Regional President and Market CEO for Northwest Healthcare, in a release. “Since then, our commitment to deliver quality care at convenient access points throughout Pima County has not wavered. We have long wanted to provide acute care services for residents on the east side of Tucson. With the success of our freestanding emergency room and physician clinics in Vail, this new hospital is a logical and very exciting next step.”According to Northwest, the eastside hospital will offer a “broad range of services designed to keep residents close to home.” Expected services will include an emergency room, cardiac cath lab, comprehensive surgical services, labor and delivery including a NICU, outpatient imaging and a medical office building housing primary care, orthopedics, cardiology and OB/GYN.Joe Snell, president and CEO of Sun Corridor Inc., said, “With the addition of nearly 600 jobs, this expansion of Northwest Healthcare will deepen the healthcare assets on the east side of our region.”Sun Corridor also announced the news via press release, welcoming Northwest Healthcare’s expanded footprint in Southern Arizona."Access to quality healthcare is always a top concern of both area employers and site selectors, and we congratulate Northwest on choosing Tucson and southern Arizona once again," Snell said.Northwest Healthcare already includes Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital, Northwest Emergency Centers in Vail and Marana, five Northwest Urgent Care locations, The Women’s Center at Northwest, Northwest Allied Physicians, Northwest Cardiology, Northwest Tucson Surgery Center, Tucson Surgery Center and Center for Pain Management.