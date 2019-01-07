Monday, January 7, 2019
GIVEAWAY: Tucson Jazz Festival Shows
Posted
By TW Fun & Games Desk
on Mon, Jan 7, 2019 at 11:52 AM
This week our cover story highlighted the triumph and talent of the Tucson Jazz Festival, and here is your chance to go for free!
Enter to win a pair of tickets to one of four different shows happening between Jan. 11 and 20.
Shows included in the Giveaway are:
- Joey Alexander, Tucson Jazz Institute Ellington Band on Friday, Jan 11.
- Special EFX All-Stars, Groover Quartet on Saturday, Jan. 12.
- Tucson Swings Brightly with Nelson Riddle on Sunday, Jan. 13.
- Bobby McFerrin: Circlesongs on Sunday, Jan. 20.
Giveaway entrants may win tickets to one show only. Winners of the ticket giveaway will be notified by email and must come to the Tucson Local Media office to pick up their tickets.
To read our cover story about the festival, click here.
To find a full calendar of the shows and performances, click here.
Tags: giveaway, tickets, Tucson Jazz Festival, Jazz, things to do, win, free stuff, Image