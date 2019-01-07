The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Education | Cinema | Fun in General | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

Monday, January 7, 2019

Do This! / Music

GIVEAWAY: Tucson Jazz Festival Shows

Posted By on Mon, Jan 7, 2019 at 11:52 AM

BOBBY MCFERRIN
  • Bobby McFerrin
This week our cover story highlighted the triumph and talent of the  Tucson Jazz Festival, and here is your chance to go for free!

Enter to win a pair of tickets to one of four different shows happening between Jan. 11 and 20.

Shows included in the Giveaway are:
  • Joey Alexander, Tucson Jazz Institute Ellington Band on Friday, Jan 11.
  • Special EFX All-Stars, Groover Quartet on Saturday, Jan. 12.
  • Tucson Swings Brightly with Nelson Riddle on Sunday, Jan. 13.
  • Bobby McFerrin: Circlesongs on Sunday, Jan. 20.

Giveaway entrants may win tickets to one show only. Winners of the ticket giveaway will be notified by email and must come to the Tucson Local Media office to pick up their tickets.

To read our cover story about the festival, click here.

To find a full calendar of the shows and performances, click here.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by TW Fun & Games Desk

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Tuesdays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Mercado Flea Market

The Mercado Flea features 35 + vendors selling vintage/antiques goods on the second Sunday of every month… More

@ Mercado San Agustín Second Sunday of every month, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Continues through May 12 100 S. Avenida del Convento.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Shot in the Dark: An Always-Open Cafe Closes its Doors (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Monday, Jan. 7 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: DIY Racist Political Cartoon (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. In Memoriam | Yvonne Ervin (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Some of the Most Important Education Issues Facing Arizona (And One Item That Doesn't Make the List.) (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation