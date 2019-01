click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons

Feel like drinking and learning at the same time? How about learning about what you drink? Mezcal tasting proprietor Doug Smith is at Exo Roast, and will give you a high-quality education about high-quality mezcal. Come on, you live in Tucson—you're surrounded by agave! You might as well know a bit about the plant and the drinks made from it. 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3. 403 N. Sixth Ave. $20. Details here.

If your New Year's resolution was to start incorporating more art into your life, there are so, so many opportunities in Tucson to do it. For example, head over to the Arizona History Museum to see their ongoing exhibit about the Slaughter family. In the wake of the OK Corral shootout, Sheriff John helped bring peace to Cochise County so it could be safer for his cattle, his wife and daughter and—ultimately—all of the people there were to come. The Slaughters were living in the period where large cattle ranching was just coming to an end, so the exhibit explores the transitional nature of the period. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Arizona History Museum, 949 E. Second St. $10 adults, $8 seniors, $5 student adults, $4 students 7 to 17. Free for kids 6 and under, veterans and museum members. Details here.

It's the very first Thursday of the new year, and you know what you gotta do! Seize the day! Soak up some art! And do it for free! As always, there will be live music, art-making and a cash bar. Be sure to check out the 30 Americans exhibit, featuring sounds by Mother Tierra. And enjoy conversations in the galleries with the Southern Arizona Psychological Association. This is the year you're finally going to be able to confidently answer the question, "What's your favorite painting?" or "Who's your favorite artist?" 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3. Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave. Free. Details here. If you're wondering what the hell Intuitive Shamanic Animism is, well, that's exactly why this event exists: to explain it to ya. Shamanic practitioner and founder of Intuitive Shamanic Animism, Quynn Red Mountain, will also help you explore questions like "What do I do with my intuitive abilities in this world?" "How can these ideas help you live more fully in the dreamed reality of our culture?" and "How can I enhance and share my intuitive gifts?" When has some serious, deep self reflection ever served you wrong? 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3. Web of Life-Intuitive Shamanic Animists, 2016 E. Broadway Blvd. Requested donation $10 to $20. No one will be turned away. Offer what you can. Details here.