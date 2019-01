click to enlarge Courtesy of Pima County

One of the ponds at Agua Caliente Park is scheduled for restoration, but first, grab your fishing gear and head out to the water. From Jan. 2 to Jan. 31 anglers can fish in Pond 1 for bluegill, bass and catfish.Pima County recommends using top-water lures or weedless lures and are asking that grass carp are not taken.Beginning in the summer the pond will be restored to increase its depth by removing sediment build-up, reducing water loss from the bottom of the pond and replanting cattails inside containers to control the spread of the invasive plants. The overall goal of the restoration is to conserve water as the natural spring has not produced measurable flows since 2014.Agua Caliente Park is home to a seasonal warm spring and ponds that host a rich environment filled with diverse plants and animals. After Pond 1 is restored there will be no fishing, so grab your gear and head out to the water for this one-time opportunity!Agua Caliente Park is located at 12325 E. Roger Road and is open from 7 a.m to sunset.