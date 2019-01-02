The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Education | Cinema | Fun in General | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

Wednesday, January 2, 2019

Pets and Beasts

Freezing Temps Dangerous for Animals Not Used to Cold

Posted By on Wed, Jan 2, 2019 at 2:57 PM

click to enlarge PACC
  • PACC
With overnight lows in the high 20s to mid 40s and generally cold weather predicted over the next few days, Pima Animal Care Center is asking area pet owners to bring their furry friends inside or provide adequate shelter outdoors.

“If you’re cold, your pet is cold,” said PACC Director Kristen Auerbach, in a press release. “Pets in Tucson are acclimated to warmer temperatures which means below-freezing night temperatures can be deadly for pets left outside with no shelter.”

Animal Protection Services will make neglect calls a higher priority while the freezing overnight temperatures persist, and community members who see a pet without appropriate shelter can report it to PACC’s animal protection dispatch at (520) 724-5900, extension 4.

PACC also provided a list of tips to keep your pets safe when it gets cold:

1. Bring pets indoors for the night.
2. For outdoor-only pets, make sure there is adequate shelter which not only provides overhead cover, but also protects from drafts and keep pets off the ground. Blankets and straw can both provide relief from the cold ground.
3. Put sweaters or coats on pets when they’re outside in cold weather. Pets in Tucson are not used to freezing cold temperatures so pet clothing can help keep them warm while out on a walk.
4. License and microchip pets. If your pet becomes lost in dangerously cold weather, you’ll want to get it back as quickly as possible. Check your tags and microchip to make sure the information is up-to-date or visit PACC to get or renew your dog license.

Remember: The easiest way to protect your pets during this cold snap is to keep them at home, indoors.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Weekly Staff

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Burlesque Fitness

Burlesque Fitness @ Floor Polish

Mondays, Wednesdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Carnival of Illusion: Magic, Mystery & Oooh La La!

This top-rated illusion show is "Revitalizing Magic" by blending an international travel theme with all the charms… More

@ Scottish Rite Grand Parlour Saturdays, 7:30-9 p.m. Continues through April 27 160 South Scott Ave

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Local Nonprofit Launches Online Guide for Migrants Headed Towards the Border (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Tumamoc Scheduled to Close For Repaving (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Monday, Dec. 31 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Picking Up Where I Left Off — Though Less Frequently (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Ducey Appoints Martha McSally to Fill U.S. Senate Seat (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation