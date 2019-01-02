Freezing Temps Dangerous for Animals Not Used to Cold

click to enlarge PACC

With overnight lows in the high 20s to mid 40s and generally cold weather predicted over the next few days, Pima Animal Care Center is asking area pet owners to bring their furry friends inside or provide adequate shelter outdoors.“If you’re cold, your pet is cold,” said PACC Director Kristen Auerbach, in a press release. “Pets in Tucson are acclimated to warmer temperatures which means below-freezing night temperatures can be deadly for pets left outside with no shelter.”Animal Protection Services will make neglect calls a higher priority while the freezing overnight temperatures persist, and community members who see a pet without appropriate shelter can report it to PACC’s animal protection dispatch at (520) 724-5900, extension 4.PACC also provided a list of tips to keep your pets safe when it gets cold:1. Bring pets indoors for the night.2. For outdoor-only pets, make sure there is adequate shelter which not only provides overhead cover, but also protects from drafts and keep pets off the ground. Blankets and straw can both provide relief from the cold ground.3. Put sweaters or coats on pets when they’re outside in cold weather. Pets in Tucson are not used to freezing cold temperatures so pet clothing can help keep them warm while out on a walk.4. License and microchip pets. If your pet becomes lost in dangerously cold weather, you’ll want to get it back as quickly as possible. Check your tags and microchip to make sure the information is up-to-date or visit PACC to get or renew your dog license.Remember: The easiest way to protect your pets during this cold snap is to keep them at home, indoors.