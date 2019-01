Four Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday, Jan. 1

click to enlarge

click to enlarge Town of Marana

click to enlarge

Celebrating Batch Cafe's birthday just got a little more lively—and tasty! It's the third anniversary of Batch Café & Bar, so they're busting out some awesome tacos and electronic beats. This event falls on the first Tuesday of every month, and this time it happens to be Jan. 1. So if you feel like continuing the New Year's party, this is the place to be. Noon to midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 1. 118 E. Congress St. Details here. Maybe you're not the kind of person who gets up early on New Year's Day to go on a bike ride, but you are the kind of person who gets up early on New Year's Day to go running. Hey, whatever floats your boat. This run features a 10K, a 5K and a fun run that make for a perfect way to kick off that New Year's resolution to start getting fit, to spend more time outside or to participate in more community events. And it's not as bad as it might sound: There'll be free raffle prizes, lots of fun activities and eggnog waiting for you at the finish line. (And hey, you can always go right back to bed after the race is over). 7 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1. Continental Reserve Park, 8568 N. Continental Reserve Loop. Preregistration is $20 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under. Details here.



If you go to any of the events listed above, snap a quick pic and message it to us for a chance to be featured on our social media sites! Find us on Twitter Facebook and Instagram @tucsonweekly.