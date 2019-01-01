The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Education | Cinema | Fun in General | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

Tuesday, January 1, 2019

Do This! / Fun in General

Four Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday, Jan. 1

Posted By on Tue, Jan 1, 2019 at 1:00 AM

Taco Techno Tuesday. Celebrating Batch Cafe's birthday just got a little more lively—and tasty! It's the third anniversary of Batch Café & Bar, so they're busting out some awesome tacos and electronic beats. This event falls on the first Tuesday of every month, and this time it happens to be Jan. 1. So if you feel like continuing the New Year's party, this is the place to be. Noon to midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 1. 118 E. Congress St. Details here.

click to enlarge logo.jpg
108 Sun Salutations. What better way to start the new year than by greeting the sunshine with open arms? Barefoot Yoga is hosting this opportunity to do just that—and you don't even have to get up super early, because it starts at 11 a.m. The class will consist of 108 sun salutations, done in increments of nine. 108 has lots of symbolic meanings (it's a "Harshad number," which means its divisible by the sum of its digits. There are said to be a total of 108 energy lines converging to and from Anahata, the heart chakra. And Buddhist malas and Catholic rosaries traditionally have 108 beads). Release any negative 2018 energy that's still lingering, shift your perspective, find your inner drive and give yourself the opportunity to realize you're stronger than you think. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1. Barefoot Studio, 7352 N. Oracle Road. Free, but space is limited, so call the studio at 797-2881 or sign up online at wellnessliving.com to reserve a spot.

race61325-logo.bbn-tq.png
The New Year's Day HAIR of the DOG Run/Walk. Okay, maybe you're not the type of person who gets up early to go biking on the first day of the new year, or the type of person who gets up early to go running on the first day of the new year. But maybe you'd consider a run/walk if it didn't start until 11? And if its rewards were more lasting than food—like a finisher's glass and some collectible poster art? This event features an 8K run along the Pantano or a one-mile loop around Udall Park, the latter which you can do with or without your best canine friend. Both courses are for runners and walkers of all abilities, and benefit the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. The post-race party features music by Shrimp Chaperone, a Dragoon beer garden (you can get either a free beer or a free non-alcoholic beverage from Whole Foods), treats from Le Buzz Caffe, an event expo and prizes. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1. Morris K. Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road. $30 to $40. Details here.
click to enlarge TOWN OF MARANA
  • Town of Marana
Marana Eggnog Jog. Maybe you're not the kind of person who gets up early on New Year's Day to go on a bike ride, but you are the kind of person who gets up early on New Year's Day to go running. Hey, whatever floats your boat. This run features a 10K, a 5K and a fun run that make for a perfect way to kick off that New Year's resolution to start getting fit, to spend more time outside or to participate in more community events. And it's not as bad as it might sound: There'll be free raffle prizes, lots of fun activities and eggnog waiting for you at the finish line. (And hey, you can always go right back to bed after the race is over). 7 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1. Continental Reserve Park, 8568 N. Continental Reserve Loop. Preregistration is $20 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under. Details here.

click to enlarge photos.jpg
Send Us Your Photos:

If you go to any of the events listed above, snap a quick pic and message it to us for a chance to be featured on our social media sites! Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @tucsonweekly.

Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by TW Fun & Games Desk

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Tuesdays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Carnival of Illusion: Magic, Mystery & Oooh La La!

This top-rated illusion show is "Revitalizing Magic" by blending an international travel theme with all the charms… More

@ Scottish Rite Grand Parlour Saturdays, 7:30-9 p.m. Continues through April 27 160 South Scott Ave

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Get To Rocky Point While You Can: Prez Trump Threatens "To Close the Southern Border Entirely" (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Monday, Dec. 31 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Happy New Year's Eve! (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Claytoon of the Day: Go Fund Yourself (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. In The Flesh: The Juilliard String Quartet Bears Gifts (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation