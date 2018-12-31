The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, December 31, 2018

Lyft Working to Reduce Drunk Driving This NYE

click to enlarge BIGSTOCK
  • BigStock
New Year's Eve is supposed to be an evening of fun and festivities, but becomes dangerous when people get behind the wheel after drinking. The number of accidents due to drunk driving as well as DUI arrests skyrockets on Dec. 31 each year.

The Southern Arizona DUI Task Force is teaming up with Lyft this New Year's Eve to keep Tucson drivers and passengers safe.

"This holiday season, we are proud to work with the Southern Arizona DUI Task Force to remind passengers to plan ahead for a reliable and affordable ride option with Lyft," said Drena Kusari, Lyft Southwest region General Manager.

Through Jan. 2 Lyft is committing $20,000 as part of its Ride Smart campaign.

New users can get $5 off four rides with the code PIMASAFE and continuing users can get 10 percent off two rides with the code PIMASAFE18.

So, if you are heading out to celebrate tonight make sure to arrange a safe ride home and leave your keys out of reach. 

