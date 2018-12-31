Happy New Year's Eve!

There's so much going on in the Old Pueblo to kick off 2019 tonight!
Here are just a few of your possible options:
Through The Decades Party at Congress.
Hotel Congress is putting the cap on A LITERAL CENTURY of business with this bash from the past. Featuring music and decorations from the best decades since opening 100 years ago, Congress is hosting multiple parties all under one roof. We're talking multiple stages of live music, all-night dancing, photo booths, a Ferris wheel and more. Here's your chance to fully embrace the "born in the wrong generation" fact you've been touting to all your friends. And if you didn't know, Hotel Congress is also a hotel! So if you party too hard, you can sleep right then and there. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. 311 East Congress Street. $35 early bird, $70 general admission, $140 VIP. hotelcongress.com
Valli Fever at Gaslight Music Hall.
Frankie Valli may have worked with Four Seasons, but there's only one season you need to worry about: New Year's! Gaslight Music Hall is enlisting the help of oldies-singers The 4GENTS to celebrate the music of Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons. And better yet, this show is a matinee! So you can swing by for the daytime performance if you already have evening plans, or you can catch dinner and a show a little bit later. Either way, this will turn you into a dapper toe-tapper. 3 p.m. or 7 p.m. special show with dinner. $30 for the 3 p.m. show, $64.95 for the 7 p.m. show and meal. Book online at gaslightmusichall.com
The Labyrinth New Year's Eve Party and Masquerade Ball.
We know what you're thinking: Why haven't you been kicking off every new year with a sing and quote-along edition of Labyrinth
? Maybe that's why 2018, and all those other years, just weren't your year. Not to worry: Just head over to The Loft to watch David Bowie do his thing, and Jennifer Connelly learn that age-old "Be careful what you wish for" lesson. There's a costume contest before the show, pre-show Bowie music videos, a make-your-own mask table in case you forget your masquerade mask at home. Plus, lots of props and a free champagne toast at midnight. Event starts at 11, but movies start promptly at 11:45. Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $15, or $12 for Loft members. loftcinema.org
Check out our full list of festivities for all of the 2018-to-2019 fun here
!