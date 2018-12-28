The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, December 28, 2018

Get To Rocky Point While You Can: Prez Trump Threatens "To Close the Southern Border Entirely"

Posted By on Fri, Dec 28, 2018 at 10:02 AM

Sounds like someone is at a loss as to how to get himself out of the political corner he's painted himself into and is now issuing very hollow threats:

Eric Levitz at New York magazine notes that Democrats have little incentive to cave to Trump:

Donald Trump entered the holiday season with a bulletproof plan for advancing his electoral and legislative goals: He would sabotage the basic functioning of the government that he presides over, so as to draw attention to the fact that the Democratic Party does not support an extremely unpopular immigration policy. Or, more concretely, he would refuse to fund the federal government until congressional Democrats agreed to appropriate upwards of $5 billion for his border wall (even though the Republican Senate had already signaled that it was willing to fund the government without such an appropriation, and Democrats would only need to wait a matter of days before they assumed control of the House).

And yet, somehow, the government has been (partially) shuttered for six days now — and the Democrats have yet to surrender.

