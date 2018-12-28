The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, December 28, 2018

Music

Chris Black | A Song Per Week

Posted By on Fri, Dec 28, 2018 at 10:51 AM

click to enlarge Chris Black - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Chris Black

ChamberLab mastermind, composer/performer Chris Black is charging into the New Year with a glut of fresh material. And, he’s pledged to release a song per week exclusively to his email list.

Here’s what you have missed so far.

Week 1 delivered “Angel Goodnight.” A lullaby for solo double bass using natural harmonics.

Week 2 introduced “Butch.” A stomp for bass, drums, and glockenspiel, heralding the arrival of Butch. “If you're a friend of Butch, this is a happy song. If you aren't, then it isn't,” Black says, enigmatically.

And, Week 3 brought “Came Unglued.” Which Black describes as “frantic and calming. Suitable for all listeners.”

Piqued your curiosity? You may want to sign up: www.chrisblackmusic.com

Tags: , , , , , , ,

