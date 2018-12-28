Chris Black | A Song Per Week

click to enlarge
ChamberLab
mastermind, composer/performer Chris Black
is charging into the New Year with a glut of fresh material. And, he’s pledged to release a song per week exclusively to his email list.
Here’s what you have missed so far.
Week 1 delivered “Angel Goodnight.
” A lullaby for solo double bass using natural harmonics.
Week 2 introduced “Butch.
” A stomp for bass, drums, and glockenspiel, heralding the arrival of Butch. “If you're a friend of Butch, this is a happy song. If you aren't, then it isn't,” Black says, enigmatically.
And, Week 3 brought “Came Unglued.
” Which Black describes as “frantic and calming. Suitable for all listeners.”
Piqued your curiosity? You may want to sign up: www.chrisblackmusic.com