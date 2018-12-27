Laughing Stock: Ways To laugh off 2018

Married comedians Tamara Bick and Drew Antzis take a uniquely 21st century approach to their squabbles: They ask the internet. Nothing is sacred to the two. Sex, parenting, in-laws are all on the table in their popular YouTube series, “Settle This Thing.”
The series inspired a stage show that the pair is bringing to Unscrewed Theater for one night, only, at 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 29.
“It’s very interactive and the audience loves it,” Bick says. “For part of the theatrical show we play videos of our arguments, and the audience votes for who they think is right” Bick says. “It’s often me.”
Antzis, naturally, rejects that thesis, but he adds, “There’s a whole lot more to the live show as well, so you'll have to come out and see it! And vote. For me."
Both have been writers and directors for Second City, Comedy Central and the unmissable Funny Or Die. They freely riff laughs into the complex topics of sex, parenting, dealing with in-laws and a wide range of annoying personal habits. Everything’s on the table, the F-bombs fly and the battle of the sexes rages for 90 minutes of fun.
Antzis was born in Queens but grew up in Tucson where he was an actor and played in the U of A improv team, Comedy Corner. In Hollywood, Bick co-starred in an episode of Frazier
and worked with Kelsey Grammar. Antzis created the video "The Landlord" with Will Ferrell for Funny or Die. The clip so far has had more than a million views.
The couple recently moved back to Bick’s hometown, Peterborough, Ontario. Why not just move back to Tucson?
Antzis says, “Although I’m a desert rat through and through, I’ve always felt like a Canadian born in an American’s body. I wanted to explore that side of myself.” Bick adds, “and if he needed to go through with a ‘transition’ then, the free healthcare (in Canada) would cover that.”
Tickets are at www.settlethisthing.com
Party with TIM on New Year’s Eve
Throwdown, TIM’s top short-form, competitive team, kicks off the party at 7:30 pm Monday, Dec. 31. With fast-paced action made for laughs, veteran players compete for street cred. At 9 p.m., three of TIM’s favorite storytellers inspire the company’s flagship Soapbox team to riff on their true stories. After the shows, audience members can jam with improvisers until midnight. Each show is $5. TIM serves beer, wine, sparkling rosé and “Yesand-gria”, which sounds like a potion for positivity in the new year.