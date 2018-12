click to enlarge BigStock

Picking out a Christmas tree, strapping it to the roof of your car and finding the perfect spot for it in your living room are the fun parts of decorating with a real tree during the holidays.But what are you supposed to do with that hunk of dried out pine needles cluttering up your house once the holidays are over?For the 22nd year, the City of Tucson is running its TreeCycle Program starting the day after Christmas through Jan. 14.1. Oro Valley Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Dr. (Only open through Jan. 7)2. Tank's Speedway Landfill & Recycling, 7301 E Speedway (Open Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Do not leave trees outside property.)3. Golf Links Sports Park, 2400 S. Craycroft Rd. (7 a.m. - 5 p.m.)4. Tucson Rodeo Grounds, on 3rd Ave. (East of Rodeo Grounds, on 3rd Ave. north of Irvington Rd.)5. Los Reales Landfill, 5300 E. Los Reales Rd. (Entrance is at intersection of Craycroft Rd. & Los Reales Rd., follow signs) 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sundays.6. Silverbell Site, (Northeast corner of Silverbell Road and Goret Rd (follow signs).7. Purple Heart Park, 10050 E. Rita Rd.8. Randolph Golf Course, 600 S. Alvernon Way, (Southeast corner of parking lot)9. Tank's Green Stuff, 5300 West Ina Road, Open Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sat 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.So, what are they going to do with all those trees? Make mulch! From Jan. 2 to 14 pick up free Merry Mulch for your garden at Los Reales Landfill. Bring your own container and take home mulch to help soil retain moisture.Find more information here.