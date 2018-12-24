Seven Great Things to Do in Tucson This Holiday Week: Monday-Thursday Dec. 24 to 27

click to enlarge
Christmas Eve at Agustin Kitchen.
If you're seeking good food and company for Christmas Eve, head over to Agustin Kitchen, where they're cooking up special holiday foods and festivities. Local band Kyklo will also be playing some comfy tunes. Who doesn't want their holiday meal accompanied by harp and violin? 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. 100 S. Avenida del Convento. For reservations visit agustinkitchen.com. Details here.
Christmas Buffet at the Desert Museum.
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum has much more than awesome animals this Christmas. Their expansive holiday menu includes mesquite smoked prime rib, butternut squash, prickly pear glazed cornish game hens, quinoa-stuffed acorn squash, ceviche capachana, sparkling cranberry cheesecake and plenty of other dishes seasoned with local flavors. 11 to noon, 1 to 2 p.m., or 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25. 2021 N. Kinney Road. $60. Reservations are required. Call 883-3046 or email kmcintosh@craftculinary.com Details here.
Christmas Day Buffet at The Westin La Paloma.
This annual Christmas Day Buffet at Westin features a Garde Manger Station, a seafood station, a carving station for roast beast, and plenty of great desserts. Dishes include spiced yams, sweet potatoes, toasted marshmallows, sage brushed turkey, fennel poached shrimp, smoked salmon, praline cheesecake and much, much more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25. 3800 E. Sunrise Drive. $57. Call 742-6000 for reservations. Details here.
Whiskey Wednesday.
Reforma Modern Mexican and Union Public House are getting you through the post-Christmas, pre-New Year slump! They are offering up Mexican food and half off all the whiskey in their collection. Rumor around town is it's the largest whiskey collection in all of Tucson! 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 26 and Dec. 27. 4340 N Campbell Ave. Details here.
Farmers' Market at Mercado San Agustin.
Falling only two days after Christmas, this recurring farmers' market might be the first time in over a month you've been able to buy a gift of your own. You made it through the holidays, so treat yourself to some local foods and crafts! 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27. 100 S. Avenida del Convento. Details here.
6 & 6.
Leave it to Tucson's community of scientists and artists to join hands between the worlds of STEM and the humanities and make something awesome. The Next Generation Sonoran Desert Researchers (N-Gen) Arts and Science Initiative paired six artists with six scientists to conduct research showcasing life in the Sonoran Desert. This exhibit is the manifestation of their work. You'll see oil on canvas, compositional sketches and photographs. And across all mediums, you'll see the science that went into creating the images. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Saturday, Dec. 22, through March 31, 2019 (closed on University holidays). University of Arizona Museum of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road. $8 GA, $6.50 seniors and groups of 10 or more, free for members, students with ID, faculty, staff, military, AAM members, SNAP card and Tribal ID holders, and children. Details here.
Free Microchipping!
Did you get a new pet for Christmas? Or do you want to give yourself one of the greatest Christmas gifts at all: increased confidence that if your pet goes missing in the hustle and bustle, jingle and jangle, and fireworks of the holidays, you'll still see him or her again? Microchipping your little best friends is the perfect way to do that, and No Kill Pima County and the Pima Animal Care Center are teaming up to make it extra easy, and totally free. Just bring in your dog or cat on a leash or in a carrier. No appointment necessary! Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, and Thursday, Dec. 27. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, through Sunday, Dec. 30. Noon to 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31. Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road. Free. Details here.
Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.