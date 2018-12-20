The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, December 20, 2018

Do This! / Fun in General

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Thursday, Dec. 20

8_city_week_jester_king_launch_party.jpg
Jester King Launch Party. Ermanos Craft Beer & Wine Bar is bringing some new brews into town, all from Jester King, a farmhouse brewery in Texas that uses local ingredients and ferments all of its beers twice—the second time, in the bottle. At this launch party, they'll have five beers on tap and four in bottles. For example: Cerveza de Tempranillo, a sour beer with tempranillo wine grapes; La Vie En Rose, a dry ale re-fermented with raspberries; and Foudreweizen, a Hefeweizen that gets trucked into enormous oak vats called foudres to spend several months maturing. You could probably use a beer, so why not treat yourself to some really artisan stuff? 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20. Ermanos Craft Beer & Wine Bar, 220 N. Fourth Ave. Details here. 

Holiday Shindig. The TucsonSentinel is having a gathering to celebrate several things. In lieu of our own description of the event, enjoy this far more entertaining one by the TucsonSentinel team. "PLEASE ACCEPT with no obligation - implied, implicit, inferred, contrived or obliquely winked—our qualified non-denominational BEST WISHES for an environmentally conscious, socially responsible, low-stress, non-addictive, gender-neutral celebration of the time period generally coinciding with the winter solstice holiday, practiced within the most enjoyable—if any—traditions of the religious persuasion or secular practices of your choice, with respect for the religious/secular persuasions and/or traditions of others, or their choice not to practice religious or secular traditions at all... and a fiscally successful, Maslovianly fulfilling, personally safe, Gannett-and-Lee-free and medically uncomplicated recognition of the onset of the generally accepted calendar year 2019." 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20. The Shanty, 401 E. Ninth St. TucsonSentinel.com. Details here.

click to enlarge 8_city_week_earthrise.jpg
Earthrise. You know the photo: The one with part of the moon's surface in the foreground and the Earth rising out of the darkness in the distance? Astronaut Bill Anders took it on Christmas Eve 1968 during the Apollo 8 mission. Considering Christmas Eve is this week, and that we're all still abuzz about the recent milestones in the OSIRIS-REx mission, Flandrau is screening a new documentary about and named for this iconic photograph. Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee directs the 30-minute film that brings us the voices of the Apollo 8 astronauts talking about their experiences and trip around the Moon. 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, and 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd. $8 adults, $6 kids. Details here.

click to enlarge photos.jpg
Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.

