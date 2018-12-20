The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, December 20, 2018

News / Travel

Arizona Among Top Five States for New Residents, Report Shows

Posted By on Thu, Dec 20, 2018 at 3:36 PM

According to a new study released by the United States Census Bureau, more new residents are moving to Arizona than nearly any other state in the U.S.

In terms of overall resident growth, Arizona ranked fourth in the nation with 122,770 new Arizonans recorded between July 1, 2017 and July 1, 2018. In terms of percentage growth, Arizona also ranked fourth, with a growth rate of 1.7 percent. Over 122,000 people moved to Arizona of the course of the time studied.

As stated in the report: “The U.S. population grew by 0.6 percent and Nevada and Idaho were the nation’s fastest-growing states between July 1, 2017, and July 1, 2018. Both states’ populations increased by about 2.1 percent in the last year alone. Following Nevada and Idaho for the largest percentage increases in population were Utah (1.9 percent), Arizona (1.7 percent), and Florida and Washington (1.5 percent each).”

The office of Gov. Doug Ducey sent out a press release Dec. 20 to announce the positive growth for the state.

“In the game of states, people vote with their feet, and Arizona is winning,” said Ducey, in a release. “With our high quality of life, growing economy and abundance of new jobs, and some of the best schools in the nation, Arizona continues to prove itself as an unbeatable place to live, raise a family and retire."

Read all about the new census report here.

