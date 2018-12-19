Tucson Makes the List for Top Foodie Cities in the Country

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Education | Cinema | Fun in General | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»
The nation’s first UNESCO City of Gastronomy has beguiled the Travelzoo team thanks to delicious, approachable fare like the bacon-wrapped Sonoran hot dog at El Güero Canelo’s, plus plenty of brunch hotspots, bakeries, and a new bean-to-bar chocolate spot, plus temporary pop-up dinners and other special foodie events. - The FeastWay to go Tucson! Other cities that made the list were Detroit, Greensville South Carolina, Houston, Oakland and Portland Maine. View the full list here.
