The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Education | Cinema | Fun in General | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Chow / Fun in General

Tucson Makes the List for Top Foodie Cities in the Country

Posted By on Wed, Dec 19, 2018 at 9:38 AM

When you think of the top foodie cities in the country, you probably think of New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Las Vegas etc. But, here in Tucson, we are quietly sitting on a culinary goldmine. Great Mexican food, a long line of historical restaurants plus more breweries popping up every day, Tucson is a great place for those who love to enjoy some delicious food and drink.

Experts at Travelzoo conducted a survey to fine the 6 Top Foodie Cities in the Country Right Now and Tucson tops the list!

The nation’s first UNESCO City of Gastronomy has beguiled the Travelzoo team thanks to delicious, approachable fare like the bacon-wrapped Sonoran hot dog at El Güero Canelo’s, plus plenty of brunch hotspots, bakeries, and a new bean-to-bar chocolate spot, plus temporary pop-up dinners and other special foodie events. - The Feast
Way to go Tucson! Other cities that made the list were Detroit, Greensville South Carolina, Houston, Oakland and Portland Maine. View the full list here.

View this post on Instagram

I want it all! Pic by @asoltero213.

A post shared by El Guero Canelo (@guerocanelogram) on

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by TW Fun & Games Desk

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Burlesque Fitness

Burlesque Fitness @ Floor Polish

Mondays, Wednesdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Tucson Jazz Institute Winter BIg Band Bash

Tucson Jazz Institute winter concert featuring 5 big bands and combos performing seasonal music, Featuring TJI graduate… More

@ ASDB Berger Performing Arts Center Sun., Dec. 23, 3-6 p.m. 1200 W. Speedway Blvd.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Ducey Appoints Martha McSally to Fill U.S. Senate Seat (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, Dec. 19 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: Smelling Blood (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Claytoon of the Day: Feliz Navidad (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. In The Flesh: The Juilliard String Quartet Bears Gifts (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2018 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation