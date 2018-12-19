The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Education | Cinema | Fun in General | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Do This! / Fun in General

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, Dec. 19

Posted By on Wed, Dec 19, 2018 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge qb_frog_and_firkin1.jpg
Frog and Firkin's Eighth Annual Holiday Sing Along. To celebrate the season, Frog and Firkin is hosting a holiday extravaganza: there will be crafts, cookie decorating and even a special visit from Santa. Plus, a sweater and singing contest! Trophies will be awarded to "Most Festive Family," "Most Enthusiastic Caroler," and "Ugliest Holiday Sweater." 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19. 874 E. University Blvd. Details here.

Children of Men. Who doesn't love a dystopian sci-fi flick that is slowly becoming our reality every day? Adapted from a 1992 P.D. James novel of the same name, Alfonso Cuarón's haunting and poignant thriller examines a future world destabilized by lack of human reproduction, and the philosophical questions it asks. But besides any of that, you get to see one of Michael Caine's best performances and some of the best cinematography of the decade. 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Regular admission prices. Details here.


Southern Arizona Senior Pride Book Club. You know what? We're less than two weeks away from Christmas, and while you might not have vacation from work quite yet, you deserve to do a little something you enjoy each day until you make it to the holiday break. How about reading a book—or even less demanding, a graphic novel? And then, how about discussing it with some of Tucson's LGBTQ seniors? At this meeting, they'll discuss Alison Bechdel's graphic novel/memoir Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic. The book, based on Bechdel's life and relationship with her father, explores topics ranging from sexuality and suicide to dysfunctional family life and the importance of literature. Bechdel spent seven years creating it! You'll love spending an hour and a half discussing it. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19. Ward 3 Council Office conference room, 1510 E. Grant Road. Free. Details here.
click to enlarge photos.jpg
Send Us Your Photos:

If you go to any of the events listed above, snap a quick pic and message it to us for a chance to be featured on our social media sites! Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @tucsonweekly.

Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by TW Fun & Games Desk

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Burlesque Fitness

Burlesque Fitness @ Floor Polish

Mondays, Wednesdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Tucson Jazz Institute Winter BIg Band Bash

Tucson Jazz Institute winter concert featuring 5 big bands and combos performing seasonal music, Featuring TJI graduate… More

@ ASDB Berger Performing Arts Center Sun., Dec. 23, 3-6 p.m. 1200 W. Speedway Blvd.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Ducey Appoints Martha McSally to Fill U.S. Senate Seat (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Who Wants To Be Tucson's Next Mayor? (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. In The Flesh: The Juilliard String Quartet Bears Gifts (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. The Age of Online Shopping Could Mark the Beginning of "Retail Apocalypse" (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Three and Out: Uncle Herm and the ASU Sun Devils Come to Tucson (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2018 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation