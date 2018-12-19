Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, Dec. 19

Frog and Firkin's Eighth Annual Holiday Sing Along. To celebrate the season, Frog and Firkin is hosting a holiday extravaganza: there will be crafts, cookie decorating and even a special visit from Santa. Plus, a sweater and singing contest! Trophies will be awarded to "Most Festive Family," "Most Enthusiastic Caroler," and "Ugliest Holiday Sweater." 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19. 874 E. University Blvd. Details here.
Children of Men. Who doesn't love a dystopian sci-fi flick that is slowly becoming our reality every day? Adapted from a 1992 P.D. James novel of the same name, Alfonso Cuarón's haunting and poignant thriller examines a future world destabilized by lack of human reproduction, and the philosophical questions it asks. But besides any of that, you get to see one of Michael Caine's best performances and some of the best cinematography of the decade. 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Regular admission prices. Details here.
Southern Arizona Senior Pride Book Club. You know what? We're less than two weeks away from Christmas, and while you might not have vacation from work quite yet, you deserve to do a little something you enjoy each day until you make it to the holiday break. How about reading a book—or even less demanding, a graphic novel? And then, how about discussing it with some of Tucson's LGBTQ seniors? At this meeting, they'll discuss Alison Bechdel's graphic novel/memoir Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic. The book, based on Bechdel's life and relationship with her father, explores topics ranging from sexuality and suicide to dysfunctional family life and the importance of literature. Bechdel spent seven years creating it! You'll love spending an hour and a half discussing it. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19. Ward 3 Council Office conference room, 1510 E. Grant Road. Free. Details here.
Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.