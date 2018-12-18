The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Education | Cinema | Fun in General | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

Tuesday, December 18, 2018

Sports

Tucson Roadrunners Blanked by Colorado Eagles, 2-0

Posted By on Tue, Dec 18, 2018 at 1:36 PM

click to enlarge Roadrunners defenseman Kyle Capobianco skates down the ice after the puck on Wednesday, Dec. 12. - CHRIS HOOK
  • Chris Hook
  • Roadrunners defenseman Kyle Capobianco skates down the ice after the puck on Wednesday, Dec. 12.

It was a night of fits, starts, and missed opportunities for the Tucson Roadrunners last Wednesday evening.

The Roadrunners (15-6-2), struggled to crack the swarming defense posed by the visiting Colorado Eagles, resulting in a 2-0 loss on home ice.

The two sides slogged through the opening period, with neither team able to crack the scoreboard, before the Eagles struck first with just under eight minutes left in the second period.

The opening goal, scored by Colorado forward Logan O’Connor, was all the Eagles needed, with Colorado goalie Spencer Martin turning away each of the Roadrunners’ 22 shots.

The home side struggled to find much offensive consistency, thanks, at least in part, to the seven penalties they committed.

First-year coach Jay Varady summed up the home side’s frustration, calling the Roadrunners’ loss a head-scratcher for all involved.

“I didn't really like how we played,” Varady said. “I thought we were undisciplined. We were in the box too much, and then chasing the game … I thought they did a great job killing penalties, but we were just in that situation too much for things that we shouldn't be doing.”

The Roadrunners had several prime scoring chances in the game’s final period but couldn’t find a way to get one past Martin.

Team captain Dakota Mermis voiced his frustration with how the team played against the Eagles, which Tucson split.

“That one stings,” Mermis said. “Both of the games here this series, there wasn’t a lot of consistency. A lot of penalties both ways. It’s hard to get into a flow when you’re killing penalties that much and unfortunately, we just couldn’t get it going tonight.”

Wednesday’s loss took the shine off the Roadrunners’ eight-game point streak, where they earned either an overtime loss or a win.

Tucson remains in a tie with San Jose for first place in the American Hockey League’s Pacific Division, with each team collecting 33 points to-date.

Return from injury

A high-note for the Roadrunners on Wednesday was the long-awaited season debut of forward Nick Merkley.

Merkley suffered a serious knee injury in March, keeping him off the ice for an extended period of rehabilitation.

Merkley described his long offseason, saying it was a relief to finally return to the ice, getting his legs back under him.

“I feel really good. I feel very well-conditioned,” Merkley said. “I’ve been bag skating for about two or three months now, but I felt really good tonight.”

Being away from the sport for eight months was a tough reality for the veteran forward, grinding away to get in game shape.

“I think mentally it's pretty tough, I mean it's kind of a long process, you've got to stick with it,” he said. “It was nice being around the guys and got in that environment, but yeah it was a good experience. I think I'll be better for it.”

Varady believes that Merkley’s return will help bolster the Roadrunners’ offensive attack, adding another scoring threat to their potent front line.

“He's a talented player, he made some plays tonight, I think as he continues to get in the rhythm of the game, he'll be making more plays throughout the course of it,” Varady said. “So, I think it just gives you another weapon, another look, another right shot.”

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Tuesdays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Carnival of Illusion: Magic, Mystery & Oooh La La!

This top-rated illusion show is "Revitalizing Magic" by blending an international travel theme with all the charms… More

@ Scottish Rite Grand Parlour Saturdays, 7:30-9 p.m. Continues through April 27 160 South Scott Ave

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Ducey Appoints Martha McSally to Fill U.S. Senate Seat (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Who Wants To Be Tucson's Next Mayor? (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday, Dec. 18 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Monday, Dec. 17 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. In The Flesh: The Juilliard String Quartet Bears Gifts (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2018 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation