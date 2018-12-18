Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday, Dec. 18

City of Gastronomy and SAZAND December Mixer. Here's your chance to learn about what Tucson is doing with its UNESCO City of Gastronomy designation from members of the non-profit "Tucson City of Gastronomy" and the "Southern Arizona Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics." 10 percent of all drink and food sales at the bar will be donated to the organizations. 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18. Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink. 101 East Pennington Street. Free. Details here.
Don Pedro's 12th Avenue Pop-Up Lunch. Now that winter is coming into Tucson, Don Pedro's Peruvian Bistro is serving up some chilly season favorites: a limited-time aguadito soup, plus other secret menu items that are perfect for warming you up. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19. 4101 S. 12th Ave. Details here.
Whale Rider. In a sense, this is the superior and arguably more art-house version of Free Willy (minus the Michael Jackson soundtrack). This 2002 movie tells of a young Maori girl who "fights to fulfill a destiny her grandfather refuses to recognize." The lead actress, Keisha Castle-Hughes, received an Oscar-nomination for her role at only 12 years old. 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free. Details here.
