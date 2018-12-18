The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Education | Cinema | Fun in General | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

Tuesday, December 18, 2018

Do This! / Fun in General

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday, Dec. 18

Posted By on Tue, Dec 18, 2018 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge https_cdn.evbuc.com_images_53332248_94251859781_1_original.jpg
City of Gastronomy and SAZAND December Mixer. Here's your chance to learn about what Tucson is doing with its UNESCO City of Gastronomy designation from members of the non-profit "Tucson City of Gastronomy" and the "Southern Arizona Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics." 10 percent of all drink and food sales at the bar will be donated to the organizations. 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18. Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink. 101 East Pennington Street. Free. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY DON PEDRO'S PERUVIAN BISTRO
  • Courtesy Don Pedro's Peruvian Bistro

Don Pedro's 12th Avenue Pop-Up Lunch. Now that winter is coming into Tucson, Don Pedro's Peruvian Bistro is serving up some chilly season favorites: a limited-time aguadito soup, plus other secret menu items that are perfect for warming you up. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19. 4101 S. 12th Ave. Details here.

Whale Rider. In a sense, this is the superior and arguably more art-house version of Free Willy (minus the Michael Jackson soundtrack). This 2002 movie tells of a young Maori girl who "fights to fulfill a destiny her grandfather refuses to recognize." The lead actress, Keisha Castle-Hughes, received an Oscar-nomination for her role at only 12 years old. 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free. Details here.


Send Us Your Photos: 
click to enlarge photos.jpg

If you go to any of the events listed above, snap a quick pic and message it to us for a chance to be featured on our social media sites! Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @tucsonweekly.

Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by TW Fun & Games Desk

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Burlesque Fitness

Burlesque Fitness @ Floor Polish

Mondays, Wednesdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Carnival of Illusion: Magic, Mystery & Oooh La La!

This top-rated illusion show is "Revitalizing Magic" by blending an international travel theme with all the charms… More

@ Scottish Rite Grand Parlour Saturdays, 7:30-9 p.m. Continues through April 27 160 South Scott Ave

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Who Wants To Be Tucson's Next Mayor? (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Monday, Dec. 17 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. New Year's Party Preview (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. In The Flesh: The Juilliard String Quartet Bears Gifts (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Adoptable Pet: Wilbur Needs a Home (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2018 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation