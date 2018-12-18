Ducey Appoints Martha McSally to Fill U.S. Senate Seat

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

U.S. Representative Martha McSally

Gov. Doug Ducey today announced the appointment of U.S. Representative Martha McSally to the United States Senate following the resignation of U.S. Senator Jon Kyl.“All her life, Martha has put service first — leading in the toughest of fights and at the toughest of times,” said Gov. Ducey, in a release. “She served 26 years in the military; deployed six times to the Middle East and Afghanistan; was the first woman to fly in combat and command a fighter squadron in combat; and she’s represented Southern Arizona in Congress for the past four years.With her experience and long record of service, Martha is uniquely qualified to step up and fight for Arizona’s interests in the U.S. Senate. I thank her for taking on this significant responsibility and look forward to working with her and Senator-Elect Sinema to get positive things done.”McSally represents Arizona’s Second Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, where she serves on the Armed Services and Homeland Security Committees and chairs the Border and Maritime Security Subcommittee.A graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, McSally is a veteran of 26 years, retiring as a full Colonel in 2010. During her military career, she deployed to the Middle East and Afghanistan six times and was the first woman in U.S. history to fly a fighter jet in combat and the first woman to command a fighter squadron.“Over the last year, I’ve traveled across this great state, meeting with countless Arizonans, and listening to them,” McSally said, in a release. “I’ve heard about the challenges they face and the hopes they have for the future – and I’ve learned a lot. I am humbled and grateful to have this opportunity to serve and be a voice for all Arizonans. I look forward to working with Senator-Elect Kyrsten Sinema and getting to work from day one.”Governor Ducey appointed Senator Kyl to the Senate in September of 2018, filling the seat vacated by the late Senator John McCain. Senator Kyl’s resignation from the Senate will be effective Dec. 31.