Monday, December 17, 2018

Do This! / Fun in General

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Monday, Dec. 17

click to enlarge fscp_building-night-sky-logo.png
Holiday Planetarium Shows at Flandrau. If you're like us, the holiday season really has a way of getting you in the mood for some laser light shows. Flandrau's annual family favorite, "Season of Light" explores the many festivals of light (hello, Christmas and Hanukah!) that surround the Winter Solstice with the spirit of renewal. A chance to learn about the origin of today's Christmas customs, how the darkest days of winter have inspired people throughout history to start light festivals, and how this all connects back to astronomy will be set to holiday music and narration by Noah Adams of NPR. The new "Holiday Magic" laser light music show will leave you all singing and smiling as well. "Season of Light" shows at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. on Fridays, 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays. "Holiday Magic" shows at 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday, 7 p.m. on Fridays, 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 4 p.m. on Sundays. Through Jan. 6. Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd. $16 adults, $12 kids 4 to 17/senior/military/college students. Details here. 

Facing Work. Need a break from the holiday hustle and bustle? Maybe a little bit of the excessive commercialism? If you haven't swung by the Arizona History Museum yet to check out artist Kim Nicolini's exhibit highlighting the stories and lives of the people behind cash registers yet, now's your chance. Nicolini combines creative art, living people and archival photos to tell a rarely heard story about the people who—in many ways and for many years—have shaped Tucson into exactly what it is today. There's hardly a time where those working behind store counters could use more empathy from their customers, after all. Exhibit is open through Feb. 16, 2019, at the Arizona History Museum, 949 E. Second St. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. $10 adults, $8 seniors, $5 student adults, $4 youth 7 to 17. Free for kids 6 and under, veterans and museum members. Details here.
click to enlarge 44213897_1858479987520915_2620490230259515392_n.jpg

Meadowbrook Holiday Hayrides. Are you dreaming of a horse-drawn sleigh ride through the snow this Holiday season? Well we may not have a chance of snow here in Tucson, but you can swap the sleigh for hay and enjoy the magic from a mule-drawn hay ride through the Meadowbrook subdivision. Jingle all the way while looking at holiday decorations and enjoy hot chocolate around a campfire to finish off the night. Tickets are $15 per person. Details here.

click to enlarge photos.jpg
Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.

