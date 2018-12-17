The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, December 17, 2018

Sweet Celebration: It's National Maple Syrup Day!

A national day that might make you think of our neighbors to the North; It's National Maple Syrup Day!

While there are lots of syrups out there, some trying to trick you i.e. "pancake syrup" and some obvious like the blueberry, raspberry and other flavors you can find at the diner, true maple syrup is a special delicacy. Here are some fun facts about the celebrated sweet treat:

1. Maple syrup does not stay good forever. Unlike its sweet sibling honey, Maple syrup can go bad and grow mold. Keep it in the fridge after opening and throw the bottle out after six months.

2. Most people know that maple syrup is made from the sap of maple trees, but did you know a it takes 40 years before a maple tree is big enough to tap!

3. The Canadian Province of Quebec produces two thirds of all the maple syrup in the world, and the whole country is responsible for 80 percent of all the maple syrup. Oh, Canada!

4. There is an International Maple Syrup Institute that works “to promote and protect pure maple syrup and other maple syrup products.” Talk about a sweet job!

5. While still almost pure sugar, Maple Syrup is one of the most low-calorie natural sweeteners at about 54 calories per tablespoon. So enjoy your pancakes (almost) guilt free!

