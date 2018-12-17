New Year's Party Preview

Are you a planner? Thinking ahead beyond the holidays and straight to New Year's Eve? Well, pick up a copy of the Tucson Weekly on stands Thursday for a complete list of what to do in the old Pueblo this New Year's Eve. For now, here are three ideas for those who plan early to stay up late!
The Labyrinth New Year’s Eve Party and Masquerade Ball. We know what you’re thinking: Why haven’t you been kicking off every new year with a sing and quote-along edition of Labyrinth? Maybe that’s why 2018, and all those other years, just weren’t your year. Not to worry: Just head over to The Loft to watch David Bowie do his thing, and Jennifer Connelly learn that age-old “Be careful what you wish for” lesson. There’s a costume contest before the show, pre-show Bowie music videos, a make-your-own mask table in case you forget your masquerade mask at home. Plus, lots of props and a free champagne toast at midnight. Event starts at 11, but movies starts promptly at 11:45. Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $15, or $12 for Loft members. Details here.
Through The Decades Party at Congress. Hotel Congress is putting the cap on A LITERAL CENTURY of business with this bash from the past. Featuring music and decorations from the best decades since opening 100 years ago, Congress is hosting multiple parties all under one roof. We’re talking multiple stages of live music, all-night dancing, photo booths, a Ferris wheel and more. Here’s your chance to fully embrace the “born in the wrong generation” fact you’ve been touting to all your friends. And if you didn’t know, Hotel Congress is also a hotel! So if you party too hard, you can sleep right then and there. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. 311 East Congress Street. $35 early bird, $70 general admission, $140 VIP. Details here.
Ring in 2019 at Topgolf. If celebrating with sports sounds good to you, head to Topgolf this New Year's Eve. One of their biggest parties of the year, the evening will include live music, a chef-inspired menu and a midnight celebration. If you really want to send 2018 off with a bang, upgrade to VIP status for a New Year's Eve Feast complete with a carving station and bottle of bubbly. The Topgolf New Year's Eve-evening includes unlimited games from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for up to six guests, front-row seats for a fireworks show and party favors to make the night one to remember. Details here.