Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Thursday, Dec. 13

The Very Merry Holiday Sing-A-long Spectacular. Get your holiday spirit in high gear at the Loft Cinema with a sing-along series including clips from movies, T.V. shows and music videos. When else will you get the chance to sing with Lady Gaga, Michael Bublé, Nat King Cole, ’NSYNC, Kelly Clarkson, Frank Sinatra, Elvis, The Grinch and more? Admission includes a “Very Merry Goodie Bag” filled with props, and if you bring a new unwrapped toy for donating to Casa de los Niños, you will receive half-off admission. 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $12 GA, $10 for members and children under 10. Details here.

Reel Tucson Christmas. The Screening Room and Strada Company are teaming up to host a local short film festival, and it’s holiday themed! The evening is only five dollars, and for those daring, it’s free to enter your film. And to the joy of Tucson filmmakers who’ve submitted their pieces to other local short film festivals, this one is “gong free.” Send films to Michael@StradaCompany.org. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13. 127 E. Congress St. $5. Details here.





