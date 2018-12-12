The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

Pets and Beasts

Holiday Specials on Pups at PACC

Posted By on Wed, Dec 12, 2018 at 4:52 PM

click to enlarge PACC
  • PACC
Holidays are for family and friends... and pets! But with all the chaos of the season don't forget to take care of those animals in need.

Pima Animal Care Center and No Kill Pima County are teaming up to offer a microchip clinic for the last week of December. The free clinic will help reunite pet owners with lost pets following New Year's.

On average, PACC takes in 470 pets the week after New Year's Eve that are scared from fireworks displays and loud parties. Microchipped pets stand a much better chance of being reunited with their families.

The dates of the clinic are:

• Wed. Dec. 26, noon to 3 p.m.
• Thurs. Dec. 27, noon to 3 p.m.
• Fri., Dec. 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Sat., Dec. 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Sun., Dec. 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Mon., Dec. 31, noon to 3 p.m.

All microchip clinics will take place in PACC’s Community Room.

Along microchipping your pet, PACC recommends making sure they have a collar with up-to-date address and phone number.

The shelter is also running promotions for the holidays. For the 12 days leading up to Dec. 25, all pets over four months old are only $12 to adopt. Then from Dec. 26 to Jan 1. PACC will have "name your own fee" events for pets over four months.

PACC is open noon to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. On New Year’s Day, PACC will be open at noon and will close at 5:00 p.m.

