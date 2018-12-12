Five Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, Dec. 12

Roadrunners vs. Eagles. If you missed the aviary showdown last night, don't fear! There's another night of ice hockey in the Old Pueblo tonight. The Tucson Roadrunners face off against the Colorado Eagles at 12-12 Night, where sides and end seats are both just $12. And hey, the cheaper the seats, the more money you have for food and drinks! Sometimes in the midst of the stressful holidays, or even in the midst of finals week if you’re a student, you don’t want winter peace and holiday good cheer—you need to watch a good old-fashioned ice hockey fight. 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. $10 to $61+. Details here.
Casa de los Niños Toy Drive at Club Congress.
When you think of collecting toys for children, you might not automatically think of a night of live music at Club Congress at the same time. But, for one night only, these two great things are coming together! Elyzian, Douglas Beat Market, and The Electric Delirium are playing and you can get in for either $5 or a new, unwrapped toy. Help make the holidays a little brighter this season for a local child in need while spending a night out on the town. Sounds like a win-win to us! The event is 21+. Hotel Congress, 311 Congress St. Details here.
Uranium Mining Film Festival. Our local chapter of Physicians for Social Responsibility is hosting a short film series on—you guessed it—uranium mining. The short films include: Too Precious to Mine, Half-Life and Crying Earth Rise Up. These films tell the story of the “resistance largely on Native American lands to uranium extraction industries.” This event is free and also includes panel discussions by filmmakers. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12. 525 N. Bonita Ave. Free (donations accepted). Details here.
FST! Female Storytellers.
"Rebel, Rebel" is the theme of the show this week, and make the most of it because this is the last ever Female Story Tellers at CANS Venue & Lounge! CANS recently announced they will be closing their doors for good Jan. 1. Described in Female Story Tellers' Best of Tucson win
, "Tucson has a few great, regular storytelling events, but there's something about honoring and holding space for women brave enough to take the stage and talk about their challenges, traumas and triumphs that just inspires you to own your shit and face life head on." That about sums it up. All ages welcome, 18+ recommended. Details here.
Wee Winter Wonderland.
Each holiday season, the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures transforms itself into the littlest holiday wonderland around. This means not only decorating the lobby and galleries, but decorating more than a dozen of the miniature fixtures from the permanent collection. The scenes will be decorated to match the style and era that the miniature is depicting, which means twinkly light-strung cacti in the Southwest miniature, Hanukkah decorations in the Kupjack Georgian Dining Room, bamboo and pine decorations for Japanese New Year (aka Shogatsu) and a very traditional Christmas look in the German dollhouse. Happy teeny-tiny holidays! Through Sunday, Jan. 6. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Closed Mondays and major holidays. Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive. $9 GA, $8 senior, $6 students/youth 4 to 17 and free for kids 3 and under. Details Here.