Friday, October 12, 2018

News / Politics

Zona Politics: Pima County Road Bonds, City of Tucson Park Bonds and Literacy Connects

Posted By on Fri, Oct 12, 2018 at 3:18 PM


On this edition of Zona Politics: Crystal Kasnoff of the Just Fix The Roads Committee stops by to explain why voters should support Pima County's Prop 463, which would generate $430 million to fix Pima County's troubled roads; Bruce Burke of the Yes on 407 campaign, which would generate $225 million to improve Tucson parks; and Susan Friese of Literacy Connects, who talks about the nonprofit's efforts to improve literacy in Arizona. A correction: Friese misspoke when she mentions on the show that 500,000 Pima County residents struggle with reading; that's actually a statewide number.

Tune into Zona Politics Fridays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m. on the Creative Tucson network, Cox Channel 20 and Comcast Channel 74. Listen to a radio version of the show at 5 p.m. Sundays on Community Radio KXCI, 91.3 FM. Or watch online here!

