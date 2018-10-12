Zona Politics: Pima County Road Bonds, City of Tucson Park Bonds and Literacy Connects

On this edition of Zona Politics: Crystal Kasnoff of the Just Fix The Roads Committee stops by to explain why voters should support Pima County's Prop 463, which would generate $430 million to fix Pima County's troubled roads; Bruce Burke of the Yes on 407 campaign, which would generate $225 million to improve Tucson parks; and Susan Friese of Literacy Connects, who talks about the nonprofit's efforts to improve literacy in Arizona. A correction: Friese misspoke when she mentions on the show that 500,000 Pima County residents struggle with reading; that's actually a statewide number.
Tune into Zona Politics Fridays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m. on the Creative Tucson network, Cox Channel 20 and Comcast Channel 74. Listen to a radio version of the show at 5 p.m. Sundays on Community Radio KXCI, 91.3 FM. Or watch online here!