Nothing about rape is RAD, unless we are talking about the Rape Aggression Defense course offered by the Pima County Sheriff's Department

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Fun in General | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»
Hosted by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) course is open to women 12 and up, teaching and empowering them to protect themselves against rape and sexual assault.
Established in 1989, the R.A.D. Systems “believes self-defense should be easy to learn, easy to retain, and relatively easy to employ during confrontational situations.”
Funded by grant from the Department of Justice, the class is free to women and girls who want to learn self-defense tactics.
It will be offered on Oct. 13th and 20th, make an appointment Pima County Sheriff’s Department Community Resources Unit at (520) 351-4615.
This one-act performance brings together works inspired by swing-era Billy Strayhorn to present-day Pink, and jazz dance… More