Meet the Gila Topminnow at TMY

“Return of the Gila topminnow highlights the importance of a lot of Pima County efforts along the Santa Cruz, from identifying the river as an important riparian area in the Sonoran Desert Conservation plan, to cleaning up the water that flows into the river, to managing this river for both flood protection and other community benefits,” Evan Canfield, Civil Engineering Manager, Pima County Regional Flood Control District, said.
"Water quality in this reach has rapidly improved the last 5 years since Pima County invested over $600 million in upgrades to our water reclamation facilities," according to the Sonoran Institute.This small fish really is a big deal. Its reappearance to the Santa Cruz is considered a "living river highlight" and the next annual Living River Report is due to come out on October 14th.
