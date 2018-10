click image DepositPhotos

click image courtesy

Literacy Connects, a volunteer based program, is looking for more volunteers to help people of all ages learn the importance of literacy.The program works to help people realize their potential in all aspects of their lives. By providing resources and help from volunteers, it gives people an opportunity to make sustainable changes in their lives.According to their website, they provide innovative-strengths programming that motivates learners to make a change.Literacy Connects is looking for more volunteers to help people of all different ages, races, backgrounds and cultures. Volunteers can help teach math, reading, writing, studying for the GED and other topics needed to succeed in the future.Classes for the program are held all throughout Tucson. Tutors work in teams at libraries, schools, churches and community centers for adult students. For children in the program, tutors will work directly in their schools. Bilingual Tutors are also needed.Literacy Connects is in need of tutors all over the city but it is more urgent in the southern and western parts of Tucson.There are info sessions on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, which are required before training to become a tutor. For more information, go to their website.