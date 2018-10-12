Discover Something New About Tucson at TENWEST

click to enlarge
Local First Arizona and many community partners are launching a new signature event to connect community members of all ages to learn how to engage in localism through micro-workshops focused on topics related to sustainability, technology, and more.
Discover Local, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, will be the kick-off event of the TENWEST Festival for 2018. TENWEST Festival welcomes more than 5,000 innovators and collaborators to experience more than 100 unique events and exhibitions in Tucson. This annual multi-day festival encourages curiosity and discovery in arts, social impact, sustainability, entrepreneurship and technology in our community.
Discover Local, hosted at the Tucson Museum of Art, will offer Tucsonans the opportunity to connect with local businesses and nonprofits through innovative hands-on activities that are educational as well as fun. Through these micro-workshop experiences and other activities, Discover Local attendees will be able to experience the power of Tucson’s local businesses and organizations. From water harvesting and earth works to technology and arts, desert gardening and urban arts culture, Discover Local will highlight ways to get involved with diverse organizations that strengthen the Tucson economy. The main goal is to connect the community to actions on localism and sustainability and understanding how the choices you make and the interactions you have each day affect the entire Tucson ecosystem.
This free and family-friendly event in partnership with Tucson Museum of Art's Second SundAZe Family Day offers free admission to the museum for residents of Arizona and Sonora, Mexico. Visit the new exhibit, 30 Americans, and join in on a Kehinde Wiley inspired selfie station, art-making projects and a performance by Liudvik Luis Cutiño Cruz at 1 p.m.
The TENWEST micro-workshops and activities for all ages will range from tracks such as the following:
• Living Green/Viviendo Verde: There are simple things we can do to promote a healthier planet. Through hands-on demonstrations, this track introduces participants to sustainable living at home. From effective recycling, to energy efficiency and DIY rainwater harvesting, we can all do our part at home to support our local and global environment.
• In Your Backyard/En Mi Jardin: The Sonoran desert ecosystem is a complex and beautiful place that doesn’t end at the border of Tucson Mountain Park—it’s in your neighborhood, too. This track will give participants interactive ways to discover the urban ecosystem in their own backyard and learn how our local community is uniquely interconnected.
• Art and Technology For All/Arte y Tecnología Para Todos: Makers and micro-entrepreneurs are the backbone of local economies. This track will give participants a hands-on introduction to DIY resources for innovation in Tucson. From unique crafting to gadgets, participants can try their hand at local innovation.
• Viva Juntos: The heart of a community is its people. This track celebrates all the things that bring us together. Participants will have the opportunity to work alongside each other on public art, music, games and more, while celebrating our local community.
There will be many other activities throughout the day. Partners on this event include LeadLocal, Vib’n, Mrs. Green’s World, Southern Arizona Urgent Care, AGM Container Controls Inc., Hydrant, La Cocina, Fox Restaurant Concepts, Xerocraft, Tucson Clean and Beautiful, Creative Tucson, BRINKmedia, This Is Tucson, Julie Originals, Sustainable Tucson, LET'S SWEAT, Savaya Coffee Market, Sonoran Glass School, Ironwood Tree Experience, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Natural Building Works, Watershed Management Group, Tucson Rodeo/La Fiesta de los Vaqueros, Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, and Life Along The Streetcar, along with additional partners to be announced.
Here’s a condensed schedule
9 a.m. to 10 a.m.: FUEL UP with LET'S SWEAT & Savaya Coffee
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Interactive Micro-Workshops and Activities
2 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Grand Finale
4 p.m. to 9 p.m.: FUSE Concert After Party at La Cocina, including a Local Dance Off for Nonprofits, comedy showcase and music from three local artists
Full schedule here.
PASS INFORMATION
The TENWEST Discover Local Day Pass ($10) is available onsite during the day of the event. The pass is required for admission into some of the micro-workshops and will unlock special activities and prize opportunities, including admission into all activities and local prize opportunities such as a Bisbee getaway and more!
As a bonus, the day pass provides admission into FUSE at La Cocina from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fuse brings together dance, comedy, and music into one incredible night. The evening kicks off with a dance-off between local crews, each representing their favorite charity. The winning crew earns bragging rights and a donation to support their cause. After a comedy set by the Comedy Alliance of Tucson, we have an incredible lineup of local talent: Adam Townsend, Seanloui, and Juju Fontaine.
For more information on Discover Local, contact Michael Peel, Southern Arizona Director, Local First Arizona, at mike@localfirstaz.com for more information and to get involved and visit the Local First Arizona website
.
TENWEST INFO
Want even more throughout the week? Get a TENWEST passport! TENWEST is made possible with support from presenting sponsors ACA and the University of Arizona. Passes on sale now! $25 for general admission, $10 for military and students. The festival runs from October 12–21. For more information, visit tenwest.com.
TENWEST Festival is made possible by the support of presenting sponsors Arizona Commerce Authority and the University of Arizona. The ACA works to advance and strengthen Arizona’s economy by recruiting out-of-state companies, helping existing companies and entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, and create new jobs. The University of Arizona is committed to being a catalyst for southern Arizona's innovation economy in educating the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and STEM experts.
Michael Peel is Southern Arizona Director of Local First Arizona and Local First Arizona Foundation.