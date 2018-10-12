20 Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: Oct. 12-14

Fall Break!
Family Funday at the Farmers Market. The Heirloom Farmers Market is going to Trail Dust Town and wants families to come enjoy the fall weather while also being treated to fun features. The event includes 15 local food vendors, live music, a petting zoo and access to carnival rides and games. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12. 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Details Here.
ZOOcson 2018
. The Reid Park Zoo is back with its 25th annual fundraiser: ZOOcson. This year’s event is inspired by the arrival of the American alligator and will feature Tucson’s favorite restaurants, live music, auctions and animal ambassador presentations. While you enjoy your favorite drink (alcoholic or not), you can look to bid for an opportunity to win special Zoo experiences such as “Keeper for a Day,” or “Vet for a Day.” 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12. 3400 E. Zoo Court. Details Here.
Harpist Yolanda Kondonassis
. For those of us who don’t play the harp, the fact that there is anyone out there who can play the harp is an astonishingly impressive, possibly magical feat in and of itself. But internationally acclaimed harpist Yolanda Kondonassis has some serious chops, and she’ll be demonstrating them by playing Alberto Ginastera’s Harp Concerto at TSO. Considered the definitive harp concerto of the 20th century, the piece is full of Latin rhythms, special effects and incredible showcases of virtuosity. It’s also a major reason why Kondonassis chose to pursue the harp professionally. The night also features the TSO premiere of Venezuelan composer Evencio Castellenos’ El río de las siete estrellas
and Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 1. 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14. Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. $30 to $68. Details Here.
A Creative Journey: An Artistic Expression of Grief.
In these troubled times we live in, we all find ourselves longing for the simple pleasures of childhood from time to time. Sometimes we forget that children are not immune to grief, either. This art show will highlight pieces created by more than 200 grieving children, using different mediums based on their age. The exhibit is sponsored by Tu Nidito, the local nonprofit that provides support to grieving children and families, and is designed to educate attendees about childhood grief and how they can support those suffering from it. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14. 260 E. Congress St. Free. Deatils Here.
Second Saturdays at The Southern Arizona Transportation Museum.
Head on down to downtown’s cutest train museum for a reading of Carlon Encina’s children’s book, The New Engine/La Maquina Nueva.
There’s plenty else to do as well, like arts and crafts with Gail, taking a choo-choo train ride around the area and ringing the bell on the iconic Locomotive 1673. There’s nothing like a healthy dose of family fun on a Saturday morning, and there’s REALLY nothing like a healthy dose of free family fun on a Saturday morning. All aboard! 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. The Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 414 N. Toole Ave. Free. Details Here.
Evening of Play 2018.
Be honest. If you have kids, there’s probably been a time or two where you were jealous of some of the fun activities Tucson has to offer them, like all of the events at the Children’s Museum. Well you know what? Now is your chance to have some good old-fashioned fun, and to support the Children’s Museum mission to provide the city with the joy that comes from discovery, learning and play. There will be fantastic food and cocktails, like the Mt. Lemmonade cocktail from Series19, a beer garden, a mad science room, robots to play with, a silent auction and a Kendra Scott jewelry table. Raise a glass to the children! Especially the ones who have aged on the outside, but not in their hearts. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Children’s Museum Tucson, 200 S. Sixth Ave. $125. Details Here.
Oro Valley Music Festival.
The Oro Valley Music Festival is back at it again, and it’s more orange than ever with its new location at Naranja Park. On the lineup for Saturday, Oct. 13: Chris Young, Danielle Bradbery, High Valley, Cassadee Pope and Matt Farris. For Sunday, Oct. 14: O.A.R. Switchfoot, Mat Kearney, A Great Big World and Max. For food options, they’ve got everything from Fiesta Filipina to Enjoyabowls to Tee’s Concessions to Sonoran Snowballs. They suggest you bring your own chairs/blankets to sit on though, so don’t forget to bring your seat! 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 and Sunday, Oct. 14. Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive. Kids 10 and under are $8 on Saturday and totally free on Sunday! $89.50 to $200 for a two-day pass, one-day passes also available. Details Here.
Arrowhead-making and Flintknapping Workshop.
When you’re a kid (and if you’re an adult with a sense of wonder left somewhat intact), there are few things cooler than an arrowhead. How did ancient people make such neat looking, useful tools out of rocks? Get ready for your cool-o-meter to get busted, because at this workshop, you’ll learn how to make your very own arrowheads and spear points. Flintknapping expert Sam Greenleaf leads the workshop, designed to help modern people understand how prehistoric Native Americans created traditional crafts. 9 a.m. to noon. Saturday, Oct. 13. Old Pueblo Archaeology Center, 2201 W. 44th St. $35. Details Here.
Ballet Tucson Fall Concert.
-
Ed Flores
-
Prima Ballerina Jenna Johnson (left), Taylor Carlson (standing) and Megan Steffens (right) in “Boler-O,” to be performed in Ballet Tucson’s fall concert this weekend.
The art scene in Tucson is livening up again after its summer hibernation with lots of events you won’t want to miss. This is one of them. For their season opener, Ballet Tucson is commemorating Dia de Los Muertos in Spirit Garden—with a little help from artist Lawrence W. Lee and Calexico. They’re also presenting some original choreography to Maurice Ravel’s iconic Boler-O
and paying tribute to the Great American Songbook with I’ll See You in My Dreams.
That last one will be premiering at the show, along with live music by The Great Banjo Summit. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Pima Community College (West Campus) Center for the Arts Proscenium Theatre, 2202 W. Anklam Road. $45 GA, $40
seniors/students/military. Details Here.
Tohono Chul Fall Plant Sale.
If you’re looking for a selection that includes dozens of different plant species for you to peruse, you might just need to dream bigger. Because at the Tohono Chul fall plant sale, you’ll have more than 1,000 plant species to choose from! Are you a gardener looking for the perfect specimen to finish off a corner of your garden? Maybe you’re an office worker looking for a little friend to brighten up the corner of your desk. Whoever you are, and however green (or not green) your thumb is, you’ll find something to steal your heart away at this sale. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14. Tohono Chul Propagation Area, 7211 N. Northern Ave. Details Here.
FAM Fest.
Arizona Zipline Adventures is on a mission to provide kids with more opportunities to explore the arts in all of their forms. How can you help? By buying a ticket for this event, which you’re probably going to want to do anyway. There’s going to be local and regional musicians, art and food vendors and a nearby campground. All you have to do is spend a part of your Saturday enjoying live music and delicious food, and BAM!—you’ve helped raise money for artists and teachers to hold monthly art workshops at the Oracle Community Center. Do it for the children! And also, do it for yourself. Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. 35406 S. Mt. Lemmon Road, Oracle. $10 GA, $5 ages 15 and under. Details Here.
Buckelew Farm 30th Annual Pumpkin Festival and Corn Maze.
It’s pretty much past the time of year where anyone can think it’s too early to be excited about Halloween—we’re right in the thick of the season! And Buckelew Farms is providing a pumpkin patch, tractor-drawn wagon rides, a corn maze, a petting zoo and food booths for the young, the young at heart and pretty much anyone who likes having a good time. There’s also a beer garden, specifically for the not-younger-than-21 crowd. Kids will love the zombie paintball shootout, and some of the more daring adults might end up trying out—and enjoying—the mechanical bull. There’s also a “Terror in the Corn” haunted corn maze (open 6:30 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday nights through Halloween for $25 to $30). 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28. $10. Details Here.
Star Party at Catalina State Park.
What’s the coolest thing about the night sky? Maybe that it’s so beautiful and fascinating that the only thing that could make it more beautiful and fascinating is to be able to see it better. Why not try going to see it better this weekend, using eight big ‘ole telescopes provided by the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association? As you check out the moon, Uranus, Neptune, star clusters, double star systems and the Andromeda Galaxy, astronomers will be hanging out discussing the night sky and answering your questions about it. Bring a sweater/jacket, snacks, water and a red light (to protect everybody’s vision). 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road. $7 per car (up to four adults). Details Here.
Wild Spirits Art Show.
You’re probably overdue for a visit to Cat Mountain Station anyway, and an art event with more than 80 artisans is the perfect excuse to make another trip. Cactus Wren Artisans, Studio S’Evans, Affairs of the Art Gallery and Tintype Mercantile are hosting this day full of food, demonstrations, fun and—of course—plenty of art! Why not make a whole thing out of it and stay at the B&B? And why not treat yourself to some shopping while supporting local artists? It’s a win-win. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Cat Mountain Station, 2740 S. Kinney Road. Details Here.
Urban Garden Festival.
Pumpkins! The Tucson Botanical Gardens are hosting a full day dedicated to “reconnecting to our food and celebrating the fall season.” Many events are scheduled throughout the day, giving you a variety of seasonal options such as pumpkin painting, cooking demonstrations, live music and more. This is also a great opportunity to also gather tips and tricks for your own food at home. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14. 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Details Here.
Beer, Brats and Brewery Tour
. Are you curious to learn about how beer is made? Do you brew at home and want to improve? Dillinger Brewing Company is offering tours of their facilities to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson. On the tour the guides will explain their brewing process as well as offer access to the tank room and the mill room. Each ticket includes the tour, a choice of a brat or hot dog from Doxie Dogs and a pint of any beer or tap or a root beer. 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14. 3895 N. Oracle Road. $20 for kids, $35 for adults. Details Here.
Second SundAZe Family Day at TMA.
Just when you think you’ve soaked up all the art Tucson has to offer, a new exhibit opens. Take advantage of free admission for Arizona, Sonora and Mexico residents to see the Tucson Museum of Art’s new exhibit, 30 Americans, which showcases work by some of the most significant African American artists of the last four decades. TMALearn! Educators are hosting a Kehinde Wiley-inspired photo station and a silhouette and collage art making project. Plus, Liudvik Luis Cutino Cruz is performing at 1 p.m. And one more thing! The TENWEST Festival is going on in the TMA plaza today as well, connecting community members to opportunities to support local art, technology and initiatives. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14. Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N . Main Ave. Free. Details Here.
Sister Act.
If you didn’t think it could get any better than Whoopi Goldberg playing a crass nun with a voice like honey, you’re wrong. Because they made Sister Act into a musical, and it’s coming to the UA. With music by Alan Menken (who did the score for most of the Disney Renaissance movies), lyrics by Glenn Slater (who received his first Tony nomination for writing lyrics to The Little Mermaid on Broadway, and his second for the lyrics of Sister Act) and Bill and Cheri Steinkellner (who worked on Cheers), this show is truly a blessing. The kind of experience that will make you consider joining a convent yourself, because you’ll be so grateful to the Lord for bringing us a Sister Act musical. Wednesday, Oct. 17, through Sunday, Nov. 4, at various dates and times. Previews are at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14, and 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 15. Marroney Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road. $15 student, $29 senior/military/UA employees/$31 adults. Details Here.
Mercado Flea Market.
Another month means another trip to the Mercado Flea! And this month will be less hot than last month, adding one more reason to the long list of reasons why you should come check it out. Also on the list: furniture, industrial items, collectibles and vintage clothing. Seriously, vendors at this market are only allowed to bring antiques/collectibles/vintage items—no new items allowed. Walk in with a heart full of hope and walk out with your arms full of one-of-a-kind treats. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14. Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. Details Here.
Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure
. If you’ve ever seen Planet Earth and wanted to have a similar, but more interactive and theatrical experience, join half a million other people who have enjoyed this show about the ocean’s deepest and most unknown depths. The show combines actors, technology, puppets, science and lots of imagination to teach young audiences about paleontology in as engaging a way as possible. This show is a follow-up of sorts to Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live, a show that’s similar in scope, but less aquatic. Let’s get under the sea! 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14. Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $32-$57. Details Here.
Events compiled by Brianna Lewis, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot, Ava Garcia and Jeff Gardner.