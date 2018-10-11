The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Fun in General | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

  |  

Thursday, October 11, 2018

Do This! / Fun in General

Five Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Thursday, Oct. 11

Posted By on Thu, Oct 11, 2018 at 1:00 AM

click image The cast of Death by Design, a play being performed at Tucson's Live Theatre Workshop. - COURTESY OF LIVE THEATRE WORKSHOP
  • courtesy of Live Theatre Workshop
  • The cast of Death by Design, a play being performed at Tucson's Live Theatre Workshop.
Death By Design. Roberto Guajardo, the director of this play put on by Live Theatre Workshop, says, “While you may not literally die laughing at ‘Death by Design,’ you are guaranteed to chuckle, chortle and guffaw at this comedy/murder mystery.” Well sign us up! We’re especially intrigued that he doesn’t guarantee no audience members will literally die, only saying that we “may not.” The show is about playwright Edward Bennett and his wife, actress Sorel Bennett, who fled London for their country manor after a disastrous opening night in 1932. One by one, ridiculous guests—like a fiery socialist and a nearsighted ingenue—start showing up, and, of course, one of the guests ends up murdered. Who did it? There’s only one way to find out. 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays from Saturday, Oct. 13 through Saturday, Nov. 11, with an additional Saturday matinee on Nov. 11. Preview shows at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11 and Friday, Oct. 12. Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd. $20 GA, $18 military/student/senior, $15 Thursdays and previews. Details Here.

Tucson Celebrity Topgolf. Join Topgolf and enjoy a red-carpet event with a list of celebrities. All admissions will include an exotic car and red-carpet entrance, a premier dinner and at least one drink ticket. You will able to compete against (or support) a celebrity for prizes and trophies in the “TopContender” Tournament. Celebrities include: Rick Barry, Barbie Blank, Grant Fuhr, Jacob Young and many more. 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday Oct. 11. 4050 W. Costco Place. Spectator Admission: $75, Regular Admission: $100, V.I.P. Admission: $150. Details Here.

click image COURTESY
  • courtesy
Uncle Bear’s Beer Dinner. Brother John’s is teaming up with Uncle Bear’s brewery for a Beer dinner. Uncle’s Bear’s will provide the beer and creations from Brother John’s scratch kitchen will be for dinner. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11. 1801 N. Stone Ave. Details Here.

2018 Film Fest Tucson. Across multiple venues downtown, the third annual Film Fest Tucson features movies of no particular genre, but promises them to all be unique and unexpected. Including documentaries, short films, action, adventure, special events and more. Visit filmfesttucson.com for more information or see next week’s Tucson Weekly. Oct. 11 to 13. Details Here.

click image COURTESY OF UA FLANDRAU SCIENCE CENTER & PLANETARIUM
  • courtesy of UA Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium
Samskara. For many people, the dawn of the cool fall weather is enough to make them feel like  they’re traveling to a whole different world. But maybe you want to take it a step further and feel like you’re traveling to a whole different dimension. The Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium has got you covered. This show pairs animated illustrations by Android Jones with EDM/trip-hop music by Tripper and displays them on the dome of the planetarium theater for a truly immersive experience. Seriously, this show is going to be beautiful, so don’t miss its very limited run! 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 13. 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 12. Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd. $12. Details Here.
click to enlarge photos.jpg
Send Us Your Photos:
If you go to any of the events listed above, snap a quick pic and tag us for a chance to be featured on our social media sites! Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @tucsonweekly.

Events compiled by Brianna Lewis, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot, Ava Garcia and Jeff Gardner.

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by TW Fun & Games Desk

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri
Saturday Tour & Tasting

Saturday Tour & Tasting @ Hamilton Distillery

Saturdays, 3-5 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

An Intimate Evening of Songs & Stories with Graham Nash

Legendary artist Graham Nash is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee – with Crosby,… More

@ Fox Tucson Theatre Tue., Oct. 16, 7:30-10 p.m. 17 W. Congress St.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. eegee's Changes Hands; Plans for Expansion (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Maroon 5 to Perform at the 2019 Super Bowl (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. The Faces of Tucson Meet Yourself (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Salute to America - Healing Arizona Veterans Fundraiser (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Zona Politics: Pima County Road Bonds, City of Tucson Park Bonds and Literacy Connects (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2018 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation