KVOI AM Radio Station Moving to Local Talk Radio

Bill Buckmaster

There have been a lot of rumors swirling since Good News Communications owner Doug Martin announced he was selling radio KVOI, 1030 AM, to Bustos Media Inc., a Portland, Oregon-based chain of Spanish language radio stations. Would the station stay the same and carry a lineup of local talk and syndicated conservative programming? Would it move to Spanish-language broadcasting? Would any of the current local hosts—including anti-establishment talker Chris DeSimone and longtime local broadcaster Bill Buckmaster—keep their gigs?We finally know a little more about the future of the station—and it appears that the new owners are going to be giving local talk a big opportunity.Once again proving that he has more lives than a wildcat, John C. Scott—who has hosted a local talk show on a variety of stations since the late ’80s in this town—will be returning to the airwaves from 4 to 6 p.m. daily. While the details are still being sorted out, Scott will also be helping develop new local talk shows at the station. He's in talk with various local political and sports personalities about hosting shows."Every time I pay for funeral expenses in advance, I kick myself," Scott told the Weekly. "I'm not dead yet."Buckmaster, who had a long run as the host of PBS-6's Arizona Illustrated before moving on to talk radio in 2011, will continue to host his show from noon to 1 p.m., and morning talker Chris DeSimone is expected to keep his show, Wake Up Tucson."I am really excited about Dr. Bustos' vision for local talk radio in this town," Buckmaster told the Weekly. "This is a win-win for everyone involved with the big winner our community to have a radio station where all voices will be welcome on the air."