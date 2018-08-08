Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, August 8

The Outlaw Josey Wales at The Loft. Head over to The Loft Cinema for their Community Rentals special benefitting the preservation of the historic Empire Ranch in Sonoita. Grab your hats and boots and get into the western spirit with the 1976 film, that was directed by and stars Clint Eastwood. This is the 8th annual installment of the Empire Ranch Foundation's Western Movie at The Loft. Movie time starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $15 for Empire Ranch Members and $20 for non-members. Details here.
Sensory Friendly Autism Job Fair. If you or someone you know is on the autism spectrum, then a typical job fair might sound like a nightmare (even more so than it does for a neurotypical person). So this event, organized by a group of agencies dedicated to supporting employment for people with disabilities, might be a great opportunity to find employment. Chapel Haven West, the Beacon Group, the Arizona Division of Developmental Disabilities, RSA, WorkAbility, Linkages, ARIZONA AT WORK and the Autism Society of Southern Arizona have come together, and there will be 15 employers in attendance! 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8. Brookline College, 5441 E. 22nd Street. Free. Details here.
Vinyl Night at AZ Wine Collective. Dust off your vinyl collection and head to Arizona Wine Collective with disc in hand. The store will play records all day, so bring your favorite and enjoy while perusing a selection of local wine. Perhaps the best part of basically controlling the aux cord at a wine bar: those who bring their vinyl have a chance to win a free glass of wine. 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8. 4280 N. Campbell Ave., suite 155. Details here.
Events compiled by Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot, Ava Garcia and Jeff Gardner.