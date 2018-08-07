The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | Sports | TV | more categories»

Tuesday, August 7, 2018

Crime & Public Safety

Pro Publica: Mesa Immigrant Shelter Worker Charged with Molesting Eight Children

Posted By on Tue, Aug 7, 2018 at 11:00 AM

The case is proceeding through Sandra Day O'Connor U.S. Courthouse in Phoenix. - U.S. DISTRICT COURT
  • U.S. District Court
  • The case is proceeding through Sandra Day O'Connor U.S. Courthouse in Phoenix.
Last Thursday, Pro Publica reporters Topher Sanders and Michael Grabell broke the news about Levian D. Pacheco, who was a youth care worker for Southwest Key's Casa Kokopelli shelter in Mesa, which houses immigrant children via contract with the federal government.

According to their article, Pacheco has been charged with 11 sex offenses after authorities accused him of sexually molesting at least eight unaccompanied immigrant boys who were housed in Casa Kokopelli over the past year. His trial is scheduled to begin on August 28.

The journalists wrote:
"Casa Kokopelli was cited by the Arizona Department of Health Services in 2017 for failing to complete background checks, including fingerprinting, to ensure that employees hadn't previously committed sex offenses and other crimes, records show."

The story includes graphic detail of the alleged sexual crimes committed by Pacheco, who is HIV-positive, towards the eight immigrant boys. There is also information about other reports of sexual abuse that has occurred inside immigrant shelters. You can read it online here.

 

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Kathleen B. Kunz

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Tuesdays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Mission Garden Public Visits

@ Mission Garden Saturdays, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Continues through Nov. 24 Corner of Grande Avenue and Mission Lane.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday, August 7 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Claytoon of the Day: Logic From Rudy (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: Choosy Plastic Bans (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Zen Needs a Home (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Arizona Football: Noel Mazzone and Shun Brown break down Arizona's fall camp progress (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2018 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation