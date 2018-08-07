The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, August 7, 2018

Get an Ice Cream from Sheriff Deputies Tomorrow

Posted By on Tue, Aug 7, 2018 at 3:35 PM

click to enlarge PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT
  • Pima County Sheriff's Department
The Pima County Sheriff's Department will be scooping ice cream tomorrow, Wednesday August 8 at four Baskin-Robbins locations around town.

20 percent of all sales will benefit the Special Olympics. There will also be special guest appearances by motor units and canine therapy dogs.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department will be serving scoops at four locations throughout the day:

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2648 East Speedway
3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 8140 South Houghton
4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 8670 East Broadway
6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 7555 North La Cholla

For more information, check out the Pima County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page here

WOW!!!!!!!! I Can Not Stop laughing!!!!!!!

WOW!!!!!!!! I Can Not Stop laughing!!!!!!! @ Coyote Trail Stage

Fri., Aug. 10, 7:30-9 p.m.

