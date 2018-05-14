The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | Sports | TV | more categories»

Monday, May 14, 2018

Cinema

Cinema Clips: Revenge

Posted By on Mon, May 14, 2018 at 10:30 AM


Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz is dynamite as Jen, mistress to Richard (Kevin Janssens), a rich man with a fancy house in the middle of the desert. Jen and Richard are enjoying a romantic getaway when Richard’s hunting buddies (Vincenct Colombe and Guillaume Bouchede) show up early and immediately commence ogling Jen.

After a night of partying and some seductive dancing by all, Jen passes out in the bedroom. Richard goes away to take care of some business for a couple of hours, and that’s all the time his friend needs to assault Jen. Upon Richard’s return, rather than helping Jen, he escalates the situation until Jen winds up impaled on a tree at the bottom of a cliff.

Where the story goes from here is where the movie gets its name; director Coralie Fargeat isn’t interested in Jen simply getting away. She patches herself up, gets herself a gun, and when the boys hunt for her after her body goes missing, major, messy bloodletting ensues. Lutz takes her character from eye candy to kickass female avenger, and her every moment on screen declares her a star. Janssens makes for a fascinatingly horrible enemy, as does Colombe as the moron who crosses the line with Jen and unleashes the fury.

Hey, Jen is super hot and super fit. The woman has been to the gym, and she will go Rambo on your ass if you wrong her. And boy, does she ever go Rambo on their asses. The results are pretty unforgettable, and Lutz puts up one of the more memorable performances of the year thus far

Available for streaming on iTunes and Amazon.com during a limited theatrical release.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Bob Grimm

  • Birth Pains

    Tully explores the exhausting challenges of motherhood
    • by Bob Grimm
    • May 10, 2018

  • Excelsior!

    Avengers: Infinity War is all-out action in the mighty Marvel manner!
    • by Bob Grimm
    • May 3, 2018

  • Brush with Fame

    Final Portrait paints a picture of a challenging relationship between artist and subject
    • by Bob Grimm
    • Apr 26, 2018
  • More »

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Tuesdays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Daughtry

Daughtry has become one of the most visible and consistent rock & roll torchbearers of the 21st… More

@ Fox Tucson Theatre Wed., May 16, 7:30-9:30 p.m. 17 W. Congress St.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. The Games BASIS Plays (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. The Weekly List: 17 Things To Do In Tucson This Week (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. UA's 'Freedom School' Isn't Free Of Costs Or Hiring Restrictions (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. The Weekly List: 23 Things To Do In Tucson This Week (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Claytoon of the Day: A Cosby Sweater (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2018 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation