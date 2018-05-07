Charger Needs a Home

click to enlarge
Hi friends! I’m Charger!
I am a 5-year-old boy who is looking for my fur-ever home! I am a playful boy who already knows how to sit. I absolutely love treats and will be easy to teach new tricks.
The nice veterinarian at HSSA told me I have atopy which means I have allergies that make me very itchy. Don’t let that scare you though! I will need a special diet of z/d food, some medications, and follow up veterinary care.
I would love to meet any dogs or kids that live in your home. Bring them to HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. to meet me. For more information give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
Many Wags,
Charger (715547)