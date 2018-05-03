Laughing Stock: Overstock! So. Much. Comedy.

click to enlarge Kristine Levine releases her first CD at the grand opening of Mojo Tucson on May 5.

Los Angeles comedians Dave Ross and Chris Charpentier mix it up with the locals at Club Congress at 8 PM, Sunday, May 6. It’s a 21-and-over show; tickets are $10.Ross is best known for his role as Trademarq in the Comedy Central series,. Fans also remember his bits inand WTF with Marc Maron.Per his bio, Ross loves to yell and laugh, tell cum jokes and make the audience feel like family.Ross also has played sketch comedy at the SF Sketchfest, and he’s a storyteller with a Moth Grand Slam title. The Moth Radio Hour and podcast are much admired in Tucson’s sizeable storytelling circles nurtured by FST and Odyssey Storytelling.At Congress, Ross will concentrate on standup, as will touring companion, Charpentier, who has a West Coast improv background but made his national debut as a standup artist less than a year ago on the Jimmy Kimmel show.The May 6 show opens with Tucson’s top talent, Chris Thayer, a frequent cast member in Comedy Central series’ and numerous comedy podcasts, and a writer for Funny Or Die, among others. Kristine Levine of The Frank Show and Portlandia, and Tucson’s comedy OG Pauly Casillas round out the bill. Casillas runs comedy shows in both Tucson and Phoenix.On May 5, Levine releases her first CD, Hey, Sailor, at the grand opening of Tucson Mojo, 228 N.4th Avenue. The 60-minute disc spans her career, including motherhood and retail work in a porn shop. “My story is always moving,” She says. “My comedy is always evolving. What's that saying? A poem is never finished, its abandoned? That's it. But more fun than poems.”Musical entertainment begins at 6 p.m. and includes Carlos Arzate, Katie Haverly and Jillian Besset. The comedy begins at 8 p.m.Rich Aguirre and Matt Ziemak continue their live-broadcast standup comedy series, Airing It Out Live, at 8 pm., Friday, May 4. Featured are sets by Josiah Osego, Amber Frame, Randall Scott and Meredith Armstrong.The show takes place at Creative Tucson Studios, 1100 S. 6th Ave. Admission is free. It's also broadcast live on channel 20, and videos will be available after the show at creativetucson.org/watch/live-20.Weird Al Yankelovich comes to the Fox Theatre at 8 p.m. May 5. We’re excited about whatever he’ll sing about Cinco de Mayo. His song-subversions have been hilarious for decades, but his relevance to contemporary audiences is secured with the astonishing The Hamilton Polka, available now wherever you download. Tickets are $37 to $239 via foxtucsontheatre.ticketforce.com.Rockabilly Raceway continues through June 3 at The Gaslight Theater, thegaslighttheatre.com. It’s another family-friendly, see-through plot with silly song matches and crowd interactions. These are songs the whole family knows and loves, including the Edsels, Elvis and Etta James. The olio is a parade of Beatles hits.