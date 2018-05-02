The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | Sports | TV | more categories»

Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Education / Media / News / Politics

'Educators Support Fund' Is Helping Out Tucson Area Educators

Posted By on Wed, May 2, 2018 at 10:35 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-05-02_at_10.08.54_am.png
The local Educators Support Fund is accepting donations to help Tucson area educators who have taken a financial hit during the walkout.

"We opened Tuesday at noon," said Cheryl Cage, one of five people who created the fund. "As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, we've already collected over $6,000."

The site allows educators to submit requests for funds up to $500. Though many educators were able to use personal leave or sick leave to cover the missed days, others lost pay. "A number of requests have come in from people asking for something like $120 to cover utility bills," Cage said. "The requests have been modest and reasonable."

The fund defines "educator" as anyone who should be included in the pay raise demands of Arizona teachers. Requests will be considered from educators working in the Marana, TUSD, Amphitheater, Flowing Wells, Catalina Foothills, Tanque Verde, Sunnyside and Vail school districts.

The sponsors of the site include Cage, a long-time community activist, as well as: Terry Goddard, former Attorney General; Joel Feinman, Pima County Public Defender; Luci Messing, past Tucson Education Association president; and Robin Hiller, founder and executive director of Voices for Education. Hiller's organization is a 501c(3), which allows it to collect and distribute the funds.

According to Cage, “Our educators make significant financial sacrifices for our community. Through our financial support we hope to show them that we have their backs and are willing to sacrifice along with them."

Anyone wishing to contribute or request funds should go to the website, educatorssupportfund.com.

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Guided Tea Tasting

Guided Tea Tasting @ Seven Cups

Fridays, 3-3:30 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Civic Orchestra of Tucson presents "Pops in the Park"

Music for dancing! Tango, country dance, big band swing, waltzes, a fire dance, plus marches and show… More

@ Georges DeMeester Performance Center Sun., May 6, 7-9 p.m. 900 South Randolph Way

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. UA's 'Freedom School' Isn't Free Of Costs Or Hiring Restrictions (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. The Weekly List: 17 Things To Do In Tucson This Week (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. School Closures Continue Into a Second Week of Walkouts (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. The Weekly List: 24 Things To Do In Tucson This Week (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Marcia Needs a Home (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2018 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation