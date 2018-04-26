Laughing Stock: What, Now?

“We thought the name, What, Now?, would evoke the unpredictable nature of the show,” says Amber Frame, who co-founded the quarterly comedy show with Mo Urban. “What we really love about it is interrupting storytellers halfway through their story … and then an improv team comes up and acts out how they think it ended.” At the end of the show, the storytellers get to say how they planned the story to end, and the audience is allowed to ask questions of everyone who has performed in the show. There’s hardly a point in the evening that anyone can guess what happens next.Each What, Now? show has a theme. For the one upcoming April 28, it’s April Fools. “It’s pretty open-ended,” Frame says. “It can be about times people acted like fools, or April Fools pranks they played.”What, Now opens with Frame and Urban performing stand up sets, followed by local standup favorites Charles Ludwig and Cindell Hanson. The storytelling begins with standup newcomer Tammy King making her storytelling debut. Frame says, “Her (standup) comedy tends to be narrative and her stories unfold in engrossing ways.”A second storyteller is chosen from the audience, so readers who are fools, have been foolish or made a fool of someone else may have a chance to take the stage.The show is at 9 p.m., Saturday, April 28 at Tucson Improv Theatre, 414 E. 9th St., between Revel Wine Bar and The Coronet. Tickets are $5 at tucsonimprov.com.Comedian Ken Jeong performs at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 3, at the Fox Tucson Theatre. Visit foxtucson.com/events for tickets and more information.Jeong is best known for his role as the mobster “Mr Chow” in The Hangover movie franchise. The role won him an MTV Movie Award. He also played the villain in Judd Apatow’s Role Models, and the Spanish teacher Señor Chang (later Kevin) in the critically acclaimed TV series, Community.Local comedians Jon Jon, Stacy Scheff, Tony Bruhn, Roxy Merrari, Tony C and Leigh Spencer perform on May 12 in a free variety show, Together We Act, raising awareness of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. The event represents 2.5 million with CFS in the US who urge more research funding by the National Institute of Health.The show is from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 12 at Monterey Court, 505 West Miracle Mile.