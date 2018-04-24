The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | Sports | TV | more categories»

Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Arts and Culture

Tucson Youth Making the Border Art

Posted By on Tue, Apr 24, 2018 at 4:25 PM

click to enlarge High school students from Tucson and teacher posing by art projected on the U.S.-Mexico border at Nogales, Arizona. - PHOTO BY RAECHEL RUNNING, COURTESY OF ERNESTO SOMOZA
  • Photo by Raechel Running, Courtesy of Ernesto Somoza
  • High school students from Tucson and teacher posing by art projected on the U.S.-Mexico border at Nogales, Arizona.

Both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border bustled with activity on a recent Saturday night in Nogales. On the U.S. side of the border wall, youth display their perspectives of the border. In Mexico, people go about their daily lives, yet stop to curiously glance at the teens projecting images on the border wall.

Borderlands Art Exhibition, composed of 14 art pieces created by high school students in the Tucson Unified School District, included images of flags, borders social justice symbols and butterflies—a dominant symbol in the artwork, representing freedom and migration.

click to enlarge The winning piece of the competition by Tony Moreno, a junior at Tucson High Magnet School. - COURTESY OF ERNESTO SOMOZA
  • Courtesy of Ernesto Somoza
  • The winning piece of the competition by Tony Moreno, a junior at Tucson High Magnet School.
“No matter what you create, the border is your canvas,” Ernesto Somoza, a graphic design teacher at Pueblo Magnet High School, told his students.

With the help of a $600 Community Share Grant, Somoza organized the exhibit so the youth could create art that reflects their impression of the border. He hopes the new experience will motivate them to continue sharing their views.

Somoza said the exhibit reminded the students they have a voice and can influence things that affect them. The border is their backyard, and they can soon make a change by choosing who represents them in the political sphere.

“I believe that a lot of these students are gonna become politicians,” Somoza said. “They’re gonna be lawyers. They’re gonna be the people who represent us in political office.”

Being able to see their art come alive on the border inspired the students and made their messages more powerful, he said.

“The message completely changes when it’s on the border wall,” he said. “It’s one thing to see these pieces in the classrooms, but then to bring them out here to the border wall, it completely changes the meaning of the pieces.”

Among those present at the exhibit were also high school students who didn’t submit art, family members, activists from Derechos Humanos and local artist Ruben Moreno, who judged the pieces and chose a winner by Tucson High junior Tony Moreno.

click to enlarge MELISSA VASQUEZ
  • Melissa Vasquez
Student Kyle Elhard feels inspired by the spirit of this exhibit and the current youth movement, catalyzed by Marjory Stoneman Douglas survivors and the March for Our Lives.

Elhard hears phrases like “America relies on the youth” but that their generation is also told they’re too young and distracted by technology. But thinks they can stand up for things in a way the older generations can’t or don’t.

Pueblo High student Jorge Becerril, who was also an organizer for a March for our Lives event at his school, recited a poem at the Borderlands Exhibition. He described the region as being “full of tension like the country right now.”

“If our youth doesn’t act while we can, then we’re gonna have to pass it on to the next generation, and it’s just gonna be a cycle of passing it onto the next generation. I’m so glad to see youth involved in that now because I’m a part of that as well,” he said.

For him, this feeling is fueled by movements like March for our Lives and Borderlands.
He hopes that this activist spirit in the youth isn’t temporary—as fleeting at President Trump’s tweets.

“I hope that that’s not what happens with these types of movements,” he said. “That they don’t end after the president says we come from a shithole country or something. For it to move past election years, for it to move past decades even. I want to see this in the history books for the years to come.”

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Burlesque Fitness

Burlesque Fitness @ Floor Polish

Mondays, Wednesdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Tucson International Mariachi Conference

The Tucson International Mariachi Conference was created to pass mariachi traditions to the next generation. 4/26 @… More

@ AVA: Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheater Thu., April 26, 6-8 p.m., Fri., April 27, 7-9 p.m. and Sat., April 28, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Eve of a Strike: Teachers and Districts Prep To Walk out of Schools This Week (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Antigone Books To Be Sold to Three Employees (If They Can Raise Some More Cash) (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. The Strike Is On: Arizona Teachers Prepared for Walkout Next Week (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. The Weekly List: 17 Things To Do In Tucson This Week (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. A Partial List Of UA Freedom Center's Funders (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2018 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation