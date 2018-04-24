The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Catalina Brewing Beers Good News for Striking Teachers

Posted By on Tue, Apr 24, 2018 at 4:00 PM

Catalina Brewing Company is throwing their hat into the educational ring, offering specials for all teachers and their allies. The support may a bit seem odd until you learn their staff is mostly made up of former or current teachers. This week they’ll be hosting a few events for #RedforEd.


Wednesday, April 25, 4 to 9 p.m.: A pre-strike special will be open for everyone who wants to show their support. CBC will sell two slices of pizza and a pint for $7. Owner and brewmaster Hank Rowe, who is a retired social studies teacher from Coronado and Amphi, will be pouring and serving!


Thursday, April 26: Teachers can get a beer and a sandwich from The Jersey Grill for $10.


This week CBC is also releasing their "Hop For Teacher" Session IPA, and their "Teacher's Aid" Scottish Ale will be kegged in the coming weeks. In addition, they always offer a 10 percent discount to all those involved in education, both current and former.



Tags: , ,

