The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | Sports | TV | more categories»

Thursday, April 19, 2018

Music

Record Store Day Becomes Record Store Week at Zia

Posted By on Thu, Apr 19, 2018 at 2:17 PM

Zia Records is quite literally quintupling the amount of Record Store Day festivities it’s hosting. Originally just a day of sales, Zia now has full-scale, week-long celebration of all things music and movies. The sales last from Saturday, April 21 until Sunday, April 29.

Not only will there be discounts and buy-one-get-one-free sales, Zia will have special releases, live music, and giveaways. They will also have $10 shirts commemorating this year’s Record Store extravaganza.

click to enlarge recordstoreday.jpg

The eight days of deals go as follows:

Saturday: Record Store Day (enjoy in-store exclusive offers, rare releases, giveaways and more)
Sunday: Movies – Buy 3 Pre-Owned Movies, Get 4th Free
Monday: Video Games – Buy 1 Pre-Owned Video Game, Get 1 50-Percent Off
Tuesday: CDs – Buy 2 Pre-Owned CDs, Get 3rd Free
Wednesday: Toys & Collectibles – 20-Percent Off Pre-Owned Toys & Collectibles
Thursday: Mix ‘n Match – Buy 3 Pre-Owned Items, Get the 4th Free
Friday-Sunday: Customer Appreciation Weekend – Double Z-Card Points on Purchases & Trades

Tucson Zia Records is located at 3370 E. Speedway Blvd. For more information, visit ziarecords.com.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Jeff Gardner

  • Know Your Product

    Stars Pick Their Top 5! This week: Prof
    • by Jeff Gardner
    • Apr 19, 2018

  • Reel Indie

    What to watch this coming week.
    • by Jeff Gardner
    • Apr 19, 2018

  • Turn On, Tune In…

    Downtown Radio’s Psych-Out Festival promise to be a trip, man.
    • by Jeff Gardner
    • Apr 19, 2018
  • More »

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Guided Tea Tasting

Guided Tea Tasting @ Seven Cups

Fridays, 3-3:30 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

8th Annual Comedy for Charity: Laugh ‘til It Hurts

Comedians: Jason Love, David Fitzsimmons, Henry Barajas, Nancy Stanley, Elliot Glicksman, Linda Ray, and Suzie Sexton. Beneficiaries:… More

@ Fox Tucson Theatre Sun., April 22, 6-8:15 p.m. 17 W. Congress St.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. The Weekly List: 17 Things To Do In Tucson This Week (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. So, What Do People Think About Teachers? (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. The Weekly List: 24 Things To Do In Tucson This Week (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. The Wrongheaded Decision To Remove Auggie Romero As Pueblo High Principal (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Know Yourself! Know Your Rights! Teens to Gather at Joel D. Valdez Main Library to Connect with Activism, Art, Each Other (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2018 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation