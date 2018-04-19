Record Store Day Becomes Record Store Week at Zia

Zia Records is quite literally quintupling the amount of Record Store Day festivities it’s hosting. Originally just a day of sales, Zia now has full-scale, week-long celebration of all things music and movies. The sales last from Saturday, April 21 until Sunday, April 29.
Not only will there be discounts and buy-one-get-one-free sales, Zia will have special releases, live music, and giveaways. They will also have $10 shirts commemorating this year’s Record Store extravaganza.
The eight days of deals go as follows:
Saturday:
Record Store Day (enjoy in-store exclusive offers, rare releases, giveaways and more)
Sunday:
Movies – Buy 3 Pre-Owned Movies, Get 4th Free
Monday:
Video Games – Buy 1 Pre-Owned Video Game, Get 1 50-Percent Off
Tuesday:
CDs – Buy 2 Pre-Owned CDs, Get 3rd Free
Wednesday:
Toys & Collectibles – 20-Percent Off Pre-Owned Toys & Collectibles
Thursday:
Mix ‘n Match – Buy 3 Pre-Owned Items, Get the 4th Free
Friday
-Sunday:
Customer Appreciation Weekend – Double Z-Card Points on Purchases & Trades
Tucson Zia Records is located at 3370 E. Speedway Blvd. For more information, visit ziarecords.com
