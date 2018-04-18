Know Yourself! Know Your Rights! Teens to Gather at Joel D. Valdez Main Library to Connect with Activism, Art, Each Other

Calling all teens: The Third Annual Rising Voices Arts Showcase and Youth Summit
are this weekend (Friday and Saturday) at Joel D. Valdez Main Library
.
Rising Voices was developed by youth, for youth as a safe and fun event to connect, learn, and grow as leaders. This year's theme is Know Yourself! Know Your Rights!
In the midst of the #MarchForOurLives movement, we know the power of young people's words. Rising Voices is designed to help teens deepen their engagement with the community and the issues they're most passionate about—be it gun reform, environmentalism, or LGBTQ+ rights.
Now more than ever, youth voices are being amplified across the nation. Rising Voices is a chance to make yours heard in Tucson!
Questions about this or other Pima County Public Library events and services? Call Infoline at (520) 791-4010 or visit library.pima.gov.
