Apple Juice Needs a Home

Hi, I'm Apple Juice!
I am a 2-year-old girl who can’t wait to meet my fur-ever family! I came to HSSA as a transfer from another shelter so they don’t know much about my past. They do know that I am a very sweet girl who is going to make someone very happy. I would do best in a home with a mellow playmate.
I tested positive for valley fever, but that doesn't mean that I don't deserve a home. Valley fever is a manageable condition and HSSA will even send me home with a 6 month supply of medication.
I would do best in a home with older kids. Bring any dogs or kids to meet me at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. For more information give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
See you soon,
Apple Juice (521799)